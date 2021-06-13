Zach Zentner made winning an IMCA Late Models feature look easy Saturday night at Off Road Speedway.
That’s primarily because, according to the Cedar Rapids (NE) driver, he and his crew had his car set up just right--based on recent experience--for Saturday night’s track surface.
“I knew that tonight was going to be a night when the bottom half is ‘dry slick’ and the top is where the moisture is--but the moisture is rough,” Zentner said. “So you’ve got to kind of set up a car so it’ll run in the moisture.”
“I’ve done it before--I came from 10th or 11th one night and won it doing the same thing, just staying up there in the moisture because everyone knows that’s where traction is,” he said. “So we set up the car to do the same thing, even though a lot of cars tried doing the same but couldn’t. Tonight was just--although I don’t really know how to explain it--I knew where I needed to go”
As a result, Zentner blew away the field, literally, winning by more than the length of a straightaway and lapping several cars that he began catching up to midway through the 20-lap race.
Zentner described his recent racing outings as “very tough,” adding that last year was “the first time I hadn’t won in eight years.”
“This year we kind of got back to basics, but had a rough start being caught up in some wrecks and tearing some stuff up, so we never had any consistent nights in a row,” Zentner said. “I’ve always been one of those guys that have to race two to three nights a week to get in a zone. My favorite saying is that, by the second or third night you’re getting in the car and it’s just like you’re going for groceries--you know the car so well.”
But now, after enjoying the birth of a daughter just over a week ago as wells as finishing second the night before in Albion, and now adding Saturday night’s win, Zentner said he’s looking forward to the rest of the season.
“Even though, granted, both nights we did start toward the front, but we had fast, very confident cars both nights,” he said. “Like I said, we’re getting back to our roots a little bit, so I’m really excited.”
Two Norfolk drivers--Kyle Prauner and Chase Osborne--finished in second- and third-place, respectively.
Justin Addison incorporated a couple of “slide job” maneuvers to successfully pass race leader Kole Nordquist, then led the final eight laps--withstanding restarts following three cautions in the process--to win his second IMCA Stock Cars “A” feature of the season at Off Road Speedway.
Neligh’s Cameron Wilkinson made his way through the 17-car field to finish second while Nordquist, of Beresford, SD, took third place.
Points leader Jason Wilkinson, also of Neligh, started in the sixth row of the IMCA Hobby Stocks feature but just five laps into the race had the lead and kept it to notch his third win in eight nights of racing.
Mark Arduser of Battle Creek--after winning last week--took second place this time around, with Norfolk’s Lance Mielke managing a late pass on the inside coming out of turn four to edge fellow Norfolkan Wyatt Lehman for third.
Another Norfolk driver, Colby Langenberg, after finishing a caution and restart by accelerating into the lead coming out of turn two, also picked up a second Off Road Speedway win of the season in the IMCA SportMods race.
Jeremy Gnat of Battle Creek chased Langenberg for the final 17 laps as the field continued to spread out behind them, but was unable to pass and had to settle for second place. Norfolk’s Tyler Afrank finished third.
The Midwest Classic Stockcar Association cars made another appearance at Off Road Speedway Saturday night, with Camaros taking the first three places in the feature.
Grand Island driver Mike Merril won the feature race in a 1973 edition, with Dean Wilkinson of Neligh finishing second in a ‘71 version ahead of Ord driver Branden Proskocil’s 1975 car.