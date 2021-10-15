HASTINGS — In the losers bracket final of the Class C state softball tournament, Yutan/Mead jumped on the board in the first inning and hold Guardian Angels Central Catholic scoreless in a 4-0 ballgame on Friday.
The Bluejays had plenty of base hits and were able to get runners in scoring position, but they also had plenty of missed opportunities at the plate.
“The ball just didn’t go our way and we couldn’t get a run in,” Guardian Angels Central Catholic coach Allan Kreikemeier said.
Guardian Angels Central Catholic went 1 for 10 with runners in scoring position along with leaving the bases loaded in the third inning.
“We’ve been fighting timely hitting all year,” Kreikemeier said. “We just couldn’t get that hit we needed with runners in scoring position.”
Yutan/Mead scored first in the bottom of the first inning on a home run over the left-field fence by Ella Watts.
The Patriots tacked on two more runs in the second inning on another home run, this time by Alexis Polak.
Guardian Angels pitcher Kayla Fischer left a few pitches up in the zone early on, but she was able to settle in as she struck out eight Patriots and allowed five hits.
“Kayla is one of the top pitchers in the state, she really knows how to compete out there,” Kreikemeier said.
In the fifth inning, the Bluejays tried to stop the bleeding, but two errors in left field led to another run for the Patriots.
Yutan/Mead pitcher Shaylynn Campbell allowed seven hits, but she had seven strikeouts, including getting the final out of the game, to complete the shutout.
Guardian Angels’ Shelby Perchal led the Bluejays at the plate, as she went 2 for 3 while Livia Hunke, Kate Gnad, Fischer, Brynn Baumert and Tori Buss each had one hit.
Guardian Angels Central Catholic went home with a third-place finish in Class C and finished the season with a 24-9 record.
“I’m really happy, but right now I can feel the pain. We had that ambition to be in the final game, and we had the team to do it,” Kreikemeier said.
Class C state softball
Guardian Angels CC 000 000 0 — 0 7 2
Yutan/Mead 120 010 x — 4 5 2
WP: Campbell; LP: Fischer; HR: (YM) Polak, Watts; 2B: (GACC) Buss