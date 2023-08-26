The Norfolk High boys cross country squad is young, with just three upperclassmen, but a number of the younger runners gained experience a year ago as freshmen, and the team finished the season in fourth place at the district meet.
“Last year we had one senior, Billy Reynolds who graduated, and Isaac Ochoa was a junior, but the rest of the squad was very young and was just trying to gain experience, ” coach Aaron Bradley said. “Since they’ve been through a season now, their goals are set a little bit higher, their ability to run races is going to be better, and we’ll be more competitive.”
The Panthers have two seniors — Ochoa and Peyton Flohr — and have added a junior candidate, Andrew Henkel, but the rest of the team is made up of seven sophomores and seven freshmen.
“Last year was basically a building year for us,” Bradley said. “But this year I feel that we’re going to be competitive.”
Ochoa has competed at the state meet three consecutive years and medaled all three, with fifth place his best finish so far.
“Isaac is always going to set the example of, if this is what you do as far as working hard, these are the results you’ll get,” Bradley said. “He always sets a really good example by his work ethic, but he’s becoming a more vocal leader.”
The Panthers qualified as a team during Ochoa’s first two years, but as a junior he qualified as an individual.
“I think he cares a lot about his teammates,” Bradley said. “I think he wants to have his teammates around him and have them running with him at state this year.”
Flohr has been a part of the cross country program since junior high and returns as a senior letter winner.
“Peyton is a really good kid to have around, a really good leader with a strong voice,” Bradley said. “He cares a lot about the sport and gives the team his best every day.”
Henkel, described by Bradley as “very solid” as a runner, is new to the sport but shows good potential while facing the challenge of learning the sport while training to compete.
The seven sophomores include three letter winners in David Protzman, Aaron Garhart and Dylan Hall. The rest of the team, the seven freshmen, shows good potential, all of which have Bradley and assistant coach Jared Lechner feeling confident that the competition to be among the top seven or eight runners will be resolved over the next month.
The training the team has done has created optimism and confidence within the runners, which is reflected in the realization that they have trained well, and now they have to translate what they’ve done in practice to how they perform at a meet.
Gaining experience as the season progresses is one component. The other, Bradley said, is sticking to how they’re going to run races in terms of strategy.
“One of their team goals is they want to be in the top three teams at every meet they go to,” Bradley said. “They also want to have five runners under 18 minutes. I think the way training is going, they’re going to be there right off the bat.”
The most important aspect of the season is for the team to progress and improve, being at its best at the district meet, which is why the team has selected two mottoes to guide the team through the process.
“Our motto is ‘win the day,’ which means that every day when you come to practice, let’s get better,” Bradley said. “ ‘Let’s go!’ means you have the ability to have a pretty special season, so let’s go. Let’s do that and make the most of the opportunities we have.”
Norfolk will open its season in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, at the Augustana Twilight, a large meet with more than 500 runners lining up to run in the varsity race.
“We’ll just ask the kids to line up, run hard and do the best they can,” Bradley said. “That will be a good barometer as far as what kind of effort they give. Then we’ll go to the Omaha Central meet, and that will tell us where we’re at.”
Norfolk High boys cross country roster
Seniors: Isaac Ochoa, Peyton Flohr.
Junior: Andrew Henkel.
Sophomores: David Protzman, Jacob Sholes, Aaron Garhart, Dominick Blum, Hunter Arens, Dylan Hall, Nolan Probasco.
Freshmen: Noah Asbury, Liam Gonzalez, Parker Lindenmuth, Trayton Henrickson, Davarion Charles, Gavin Woznek, Drew Galyen.