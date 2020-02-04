A Norfolk Public Schools youth leadership group wants local students to know that they aren’t alone.
On Friday, Leaders in Training (LIT) is hosting the second START Summit, an all-day event with workshops and a keynote speaker to connect students and allow them to share their own stories.
“For us, (LIT) is to be able to go with a group of kids and talk about what we’re passionate about and be able to share our ideas and thoughts with other people who have the same thoughts as us,” said Norfolk High senior Valeria Jimenez, a LIT member. “Our summit is to let kids know that they’re not alone and they can talk about (problems) we all have.
“For example, we’ll have breakout sessions on topics like suicide prevention, relationships, stuff like that. There’s resources there too for them to get help if they need it.”
LIT is an NPS organization that strives to spread kindness, mental health awareness and open up conversation between students in Northeast Nebraska.
The event is open and free to all high school students and is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, at Norfolk Middle School, 1221 N. First St. Dr. Julia Garcia will be the keynote speaker.
Garcia, who is also a TEDx speaker, travels to campuses nationwide to rewrite the stigma around mental health, according to her website. She connects with students through spoken word poetry and interactive storytelling.
The START summit also will feature several breakout sessions that offer information and discussion on a variety of topics such as diversity, suicide awareness and prevention, social media, self-defense, bullying and personal finance. Participants may pick three to attend during the event.
LIT is composed of students from Norfolk, Stanton, Battle Creek, Madison and other communities in Northeast Nebraska. Michael Hart, Norfolk Public Schools’ director of human resources and accreditation, came up with the idea to create LIT two years ago.
“There’s kids that are marginalized and there’s kids that don’t feel that their voices are heard,” Hart said. “(The summit) is just a way to be able to say, ‘Look, we do hear you. And we do care about you, and we do want to show the community that so many times, kids are just trying to do their best.’ It’s a big thing, to help other kids say, ‘OK, if you guys are dealing with suicide at Lutheran High, guess what, we’re in the same boat.’ It’s not a public thing or a Catholic thing — it’s a kid thing.”
Last year, LIT’s summit sponsored keynote speaker Mike Smith, and more than 300 students attended.
“A lot of kids (at the last summit) said that they liked that we talked about topics that no one ever really talks about,” said Norfolk High junior Dakota Clement. “We were very open in our breakout sessions. We listen to the kids like how (Hart) listened to us.”
LIT members started planning the 2020 summit immediately after last year’s summit ended, Clement said. The organization also hosts monthly meetings and several team building sessions that focus on LIT members connecting and telling their own stories.
One of the activities included members holding flashlights in a dark room and turning them on when they felt comfortable to talk about their own past and story. Hart said he wanted to visualize a message of strength as more and more students turned on their flashlights.
“It’s been nice to see that vulnerable side of everyone,” Clement said. “At school, if you’re not close to someone, you just see a facet of them. (You see) this perfect, pristine girl with great grades, but you don’t know behind the scenes, maybe her family is going through a really tough time, her dad just lost his job or parents are getting divorced. It’s nice to know you have a connection with someone you never thought you would.”
The START Summit is scheduled on a day NPS doesn’t have school, but the rest of the area schools do. One of the main challenges is getting students in the NPS district to attend instead of staying home, Hart said.
More than 100 students from area schools such as Madison and Stanton are registered for the summit. Lunch will be provided and students don’t have to stay throughout the entire event.
LIT members want to give participants a safe space to discuss important, and sometimes, tough topics. A safe room with counselors also will be available.
“The message is not about me, the adults, it’s what the kids want,” Hart said. “And they want to make a difference in their community. Adults make decisions for these people all the time, but they make pretty amazing decisions if we just let them. Yes, we have to guide them, but they have awesome ideas and these kids are unbelievable.”