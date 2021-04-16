Your mind is yours: Take responsibility for it

Every time I just can’t stop myself from eating too much candy, I would like to blame the candy manufacturer. Wouldn’t that be reasonable? After all, if the candy manufacturer hadn’t bombarded me with advertisements touting the deliciousness of its product, I never would have indulged in the first place.
If the manufacturer hadn’t designed its packaging to subliminally make me desire its product, I wouldn’t keep picking it up off the store shelf.
And if the manufacturer hadn’t made such a yummy product, well, I wouldn’t feel a need to eat it way more often than is good for me.
Still, I can’t blame the candy manufacturer — because I have a mind of my own, and so I take personal responsibility.
That concept of personal responsibility is in short supply these days, it seems. Some people claim that we are in the Technological Era. I would say that it is more apt to say that we are in the Blame-It-On-Others Era.
I recently saw a documentary called “The Social Dilemma,” which in part contends that social media is to blame for causing humans to think and act a certain way because it gathers data about us and targets certain information to us based on that data. Furthermore, the documentary contends, the design of social media is to blame for the fact that people burn many hours click, click, clicking away on social media.
I agree that the end result of social media is that people behave in certain ways and think certain things, but is social media really to blame for all of this? Whatever happened to having a mind of one’s own and taking responsibility for one’s thoughts and actions?
We are human beings, so, yes, we do have minds. Granted, those minds, being human, can be easily influenced. And we live in a society, so, yes, those minds are subject to many influences.
But those minds are still ours. No one has physically entered them and is pulling toggle switches in our brains. Thus, it is no one’s fault but our own when we think and do certain things.
Perhaps this is easy for me to say as I am not on social media. No Facebook. No Snapchat. No TikTok. (You, too, can use your own mind to choose not to be on social media.)
I do have a computer and do online shopping, so I see targeted advertising. And sometimes that advertising has influenced me to buy something. However, I don’t blame the advertising; I used my own mind to make a decision, and I take personal responsibility for that decision.
I don’t like social media’s influences on society. I don’t like seeing people connected to their phones and seemingly unable to live without them. But is all of this the fault of social media or the fault of the people themselves?
Long before social media and the internet were invented, people were subject to influences — influences from town hall meetings, radio, television, advertising. And throughout history, strong leaders have influenced others — for good and for bad. So, social media brings influence to a new level, but influence itself is not new.
Influence, though, is different from force. No one is forcing you to read fake news. No one is forcing you to scroll. No one is forcing you to click.
Blaming others for our thoughts and actions has become the norm. We were controlled, manipulated, we say. And perhaps that’s the biggest influence of all — that we believe we no longer should take personality responsibility for our own minds.
