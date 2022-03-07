There is an issue rising among rural areas in Nebraska that I am sure almost everyone in this area of Nebraska is familiar with: Declining population. Especially in Norfolk, young people are leaving to find another place to make a life for themselves. I think there are lots of reasons for this.
One reason for this is that housing is an issue. In Norfolk, there are not a lot of places to rent. Finding somewhere to rent is already a challenge, but even more so when there are few options to begin with. According to “apartmentguide.com,” there are 13 results for apartments in Norfolk. This number is incredibly low, and it was a daunting task to find these results at all. People are not incentivized to live in an area if they can’t even find a place they want to live there. This is a big reason as to why the youths are leaving.
Another reason people are leaving is because there isn’t a lot to do in the area. Lots of local businesses are shutting down, and COVID-19 has caused a lot of once-thriving businesses to decline, such as the local mall. Even before COVID-19, the mall was slowly decreasing in popularity. This unstable business location is a concern to young entrepreneurs and to young consumers. Entertainment options on a Friday night are slim, and the fields of dead brown grass are not much more interesting.
Not only this, but job opportunities are slim as well. Of course, there are always places to work, such as local coffee shops or fast-food restaurants, but young people just graduating from high school often either go to college or to a trade school. There are also jobs like welding that require even less time than that to achieve. With such slim pickings, it is no wonder that people want to leave.
Finally, the solution. While there is not a straightforward answer, and I am no social scientist nor an economist, I believe there can be a way to stop this phenomenon. For starters, there would need to be more housing. People can’t live in an area with nowhere to live. Next, there needs to be more to do. If there was more to do and if Norfolk expanded, then more people would be likely to stay. Like Omaha, Norfolk, too, can thrive if there are more businesses in the area. Another thing that could help is community events. People are more inclined to live and stay in areas they feel a positive emotional connection to. A big, tight-knit community would promote security, and more youths would be interested in staying.
In conclusion, the crisis of graduating youths leaving Norfolk is due to too little to no available housing and a lack of things to do in the area. The solution to this may be creating more housing, entertainment and community activities to promote a closer community. While fixing this problem is not that simple, it sure is a start. People are packing their bags and saying goodbye to their hometown forever in search of a better future, and it is up to those left to find a solution to this problem. It won’t be easy, but rural communities have banded together in the past during worse events and have come out stronger for it. At the end of the day; however, it is like Nebraska’s saying: “It’s not for everyone!”