Young O'Neill St. Mary's team making waves

Only nine players make up the O'Neill St. Mary's girls basketball roster in 2021-22 and three of those nine are sophomores. All three started last year as freshmen, all three are averaging in double figures this year and all three have led the Cardinals to an 8-2 start.
"We have really built on our foundation from last year," St. Mary's coach Traci Berg said. "I have a bunch of young girls who work really hard."
The Cardinals have several impressive wins on their résumé, including a 47-44 triumph over Grand Island Central Catholic in the final of the Crusaders' holiday tournament. That's the same GICC side that, on Saturday, defeated two-time defending Class C1 state champion North Bend Central.
St. Mary's also has victories over 9-4 Niobrara/Verdigre, 9-3 Sutton and 9-2 Elgin Public/Pope John.
Sophomore Mya Hedstrom fills up the stat sheet night in and night out by averaging 15 points, seven rebounds and two steals per game. "She's very athletic, very smart, just a very good kid," Berg said. "She's a great leader even though she is only a sophomore."
Berg said another sophomore, Alissa Brabec, likes to shoot the 3. "She's always in the gym," her coach said. Brabec averages 10 points and three rebounds while the third sophomore, Lorissa Reiman, is averaging a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds per contest.
"She really loves to rebound, that's her thing," Berg said of Reiman. "She's chasing after the school record."
Berg called the only senior on the team, Charley Mlnarik, a force on the defensive end while averaging seven rebounds and three blocks per game. "She's a big, strong force in the middle, and she's really taken on that senior leadership role," Berg said.
Junior point guard Hope Williamson is averaging eight points and three assists per game. "She's been really working on her passing and is seeing the floor," Berg said. "She gives us a lot of effort, works really hard and is a really great kid."
Berg described freshman Annabelle Barlow as the team's most aggressive defender. "She comes off the bench, and she's the girl that's in your face," Berg said with a laugh.
Despite her squad's early success, the coach said the Cardinals have a lot to work on. "We're definitely young, so we're kind of up and down, but we have got lots of energy and kids who are willing to play hard and work hard," Berg said.
"We're small but mighty, and our word of this year is 'energy.' The girls give it a definition that everything is energy: Your thoughts begin it, your emotions amplify it and your actions increase its momentum."
CLASS D
The top two spots on the ratings ladder for the area's Class D1 and D2 teams remained unchanged with Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family holding the top spot and Humphrey St. Francis at No. 2.
The Bulldogs easily handled Class C2 Stanton while the Flyers had a 2-1 week with victories over No. 6 Howells-Dodge and Burwell as well as a loss to Class C2 Norfolk Catholic.
St. Mary's made Class D's biggest move in the past week, going from seventh to third following wins over Sandhills/Thedford and No. 5 Elgin Public/Pope John.
Last week's No. 3, Wynot, dropped to fourth after the Blue Devils split a pair of games, falling to Class C No. 7 Pender before thumping Tri County Northeast.
Elgin Public/Pope John fell from fourth to fifth following a victory over Bloomfield and s loss to St. Mary's while Howells-Dodge dropped from No. 5 to No. 6 after losses to both of this week's No. 2s: Guardian Angels Central Catholic and St. Francis.
No. 7 Hartington Cedar Catholic was ranked last week despite a 2-8 record. The Trojans — who had played only Class B and C schools in their first 10 outings — finally played someone their own size and recorded victories over Osmond, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge and Tri County Northeast to improve to 5-8.
And Summerland held onto the No. 8 position with wins over Plainview and West Holt and a loss to Class C2 North Central. The Bobcats got the nod for the final place on the chart over Niobrara/Verdigre because of their head-to-head victory over the Cougars earlier this year.
Niobrara/Verdigre settles for the distinction of being honorably mentioned along with Plainview and Creighton.
CLASS C
Despite a loss, North Bend Central remained atop the Class C chart. Grand Island Central Catholic upset the Tigers at the Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase on Saturday at Kearney, but NBC also recorded victories earlier in the week over Raymond Central and No. 7 Pender.
Last week's No. 2, Ponca, fell to Crofton in a rematch of last year's Class C2 state championship game. That sent the Indians to the No. 4 position this week.
Ponca's loss left room for Guardian Angels Central Catholic to move from third to second. The Bluejays logged a pair of impressive victories over Wahoo Neumann and Class D No. 6 Howells-Dodge.
Crofton moved from fourth to third after victories over Ponca, Battle Creek and South Dakota juggernaut Hamlin in the Dakota State Basketball Classic.
Pierce stayed in the fifth spot after a 3-0 week that included wins over Boone Central, David City Aquinas and Wayne, while Clarkson/Leigh moved from eighth to sixth with victories over East Butler, David City Aquinas and Grand Island Northwest in the Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase.
Pender fell from sixth to seventh after a win over Class D No. 4 Wynot and loss to top-ranked North Bend, and BRLD grabbed the final spot, falling from seventh to eighth despite wins over West Point-Beemer and Wayne.
Oakland-Craig, Norfolk Catholic, Wakefield and Wisner-Pilger are waiting in the wings to take over spots on the chart should anyone above them falter but for now, they'll all have to settle for the distinction of being honorably mentioned.
Top games this week
Tuesday: Wynot at Hartington Cedar Catholic; Pierce at Columbus Lakeview; Pender at Homer; Columbus Scotus and Norfolk Catholic; Creighton at Summerland; Wakefield at Ponca; Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family at Wisner-Pilger; Fullerton vs. Elgin Public/Pope John at Pope John.
Thursday: O'Neill St. Mary's at Summerland; Pierce at Humphrey St. Francis; Guardian Angels Central Catholic at Fremont Bergan; Crofton at West Central, South Dakota; Wynot vs. Niobrara/Verdigre at Niobrara.
Friday: Summerland vs. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family at Humphrey; Hartington Cedar Catholic at Pierce; Clarkson/Leigh at Humphrey St. Francis; Niobrara/Verdigre at Elkhorn Valley; Elk Point-Jefferson, South Dakota, at Ponca; Oakland-Craig vs. BRLD at Lyons; Plainview at Bloomfield.
Saturday: BRLD at Ponca; Fremont Bergan at North Bend Central; Oakland-Craig at Elmwood-Murdock; Pender at Clarkson/Leigh; Bloomfield at Elkhorn Valley.
Farewell
I'm not one for long goodbyes, but it is with a heavy heart that I bid Northeast and North Central Nebraska sports fans farewell. It's been a great honor to cover the area's sports teams over the last 3½ years.
I've had the pleasure of working with the area's administrators, coaches and athletes as well as some wonderful colleagues who have become good friends.
I've spent the majority of my professional career as a broadcaster, first at KTCH in Wayne in the mid- and late 1980s, then during 24 years in the Air Force with the Armed Forces Radio and Television Service, followed by five years with WJAG, KEXL and KQKX in Norfolk.
Suffice it to say, behind a microphone is where I feel most at home, and that's where I'll be full time starting Monday. I'd be honored if you'd welcome me into your homes and vehicles during the mornings and early afternoons on the same three stations listed above.
I still plan to occasionally cover sports for the Daily News and write some feature stories every now and again, but now, it is my great pleasure to introduce Dale Miller, the Daily News' new assistant sports editor. Starting next week, these ratings will be his.
Miller is a native of Elwood and a graduate of Hastings College, and he has worked as a sports writer for the past 22 years in Hastings and Grand Island.
He and James Murphy will do great jobs of covering the area's athletes, and I look forward to reading their stories and listening to their podcasts.
So, goodbye for now and I hope to see you down the road.