Norfolk High volleyball coach Dave Hepner faces a bit of a dilemma as he enters his third season.
“We’re super young. I have literally three girls back who played last year, and one of them only played the latter half of the season,” Hepner said. “Two of those are seniors — Carly Ries and Tasha Eisenhauer. Then there’s a junior, Jaden Kiichler, who came on strong the second half of last year.”
Ries, who has accepted a scholarship to play at the University of South Dakota, is an outside hitter who has several Norfolk High records within her reach.
Eisenhauer will contribute as a right-side hitter and also as a back-row setter, while Kiichler has been moved from her role as a middle hitter to be exclusively an outside hitter.
“Jaden’s club team, the Omaha Elite, got second at the national tournament in Florida,” Hepner said. “She was named the most valuable player of the entire tournament.”
Other players cited by Hepner as probable starters for the Panthers are seniors Raina Andreasen (defensive specialist) and Leann Miller (defensive specialist/libero), along with junior Adalia McWilliams (middle hitter).
“We’ll play 10 girls on the varsity, because we’re running a 6-2,” Hepner said. “We’ve got three setters, which is our biggest issue right now, because we need two.”
Other candidates include junior Morgan Nielsen as a middle hitter, freshman Rylee Bauer as a right-side hitter and a pair of players battling for the second setter spot — senior Myranda Hansen and freshman Melia Claussen.
But Hepner said other players may work their way into the picture for playing time as the season proceeds.
“We are young and inexperienced but will play with unity, effort and energy and look to compete every time out,” Hepner said. “With the leadership of our three experienced players to help lead the way, we expect to improve every week, to play as a team and focus on areas we can control.”
Those attributes, he said, will be necessary to overcome the group’s lack of experience on varsity.
The Panthers’ theme for the season is “it starts with heart,” while the goal is to get better every day.
“We emphasize every day that playing with heart means playing with grit, showing that the next ball is the only ball that matters,” Hepner said. “We’re going to give every ounce of ourselves for that ball for the girl next to us. We’ll play with passion and fire and heart.”
Assisting Hepner in coaching Norfolk High are Cami Ronspies (varsity assistant), MaKayla Klinetobe (junior varsity), Dean Mortland (reserves) and Allie Kellogg (freshmen).
The Panthers will open the season at home against Lincoln Southwest on Thursday, then will host the Norfolk Invitational on Saturday.
Norfolk High volleyball roster
Seniors: Leann Miller, Raina Andreasen, Carly Ries, Tasha Eisenhauer, Myranda Hansen.
Juniors: Jaden Kiichler, Adalia McWilliams, Morgan Nielsen, Lexus Waggerman, Jaisa Petty, Paige Kollmar, Eden Wapelhorst, Alexa Brown, Carley Garrod, Lindsay Herley.
Sophomores: Aubrey Russell, Emerson Konopasek, Lexi Maxey, Morgan Barritt, Harlie Ruppert, Maran Andersen, Cheyenne Olson.
Freshmen: Melia Claussen, Rylee Bauer, Brooklyn Dickey, Brielle Carmichael, Isabella Larson, Grace Hoffman, Adelia Koehler, Kendall Dennis, Sydnie Volker, Lakyn Bullock, Jasi Sheriff, Miley Hale, Harley Hill, Brynlee Davis, Zoe Matteo, Kennedy Werner, Caper Jordan, Sawyer Wilson.