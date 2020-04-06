Former Norfolk boys soccer coach Kyle Mather was all set to transition to coaching the Panther girls in 2020. Then COVID-19 happened, ending the season before it could start.
"With spring sports, you're always getting games postponed and canceled, but to have an entire season taken away from you is just an empty feeling," Mather said. "As the days go by, you think, 'We would have had a game today' or 'We'd be having the team dinner right now.' It's just really disappointing.
"I'm just super disappointed for the seniors. I can't imagine having to go through practices and being part of the program for four years and then having your season stripped from you. It's heartbreaking."
The Panthers expected to play with just four seniors on varsity this year, but Mather felt his young team could have competed with anyone. "Obviously, we see a lot of good teams, but it would have been fun to see where we stand up with some of the better teams in our conference and on our schedule."
Senior Reese Lowe was a believer. "I thought we were going to have a really good team, especially with coach Mather as coach, and we were all really working hard for that goal," she said.
Another senior, Anden Baumann, liked what she saw. "We only had a couple of returning starters so I was a little bit worried, but during the first week of practice, I was surprised at the potential we had. We had a lot of good young players. I was pretty excited about it. We had the potential to be one of the better teams this year."
Baumann — a three-sport athlete — would have been one of the leaders on the 2020 Panther girls team.
"She's a super-great kid, a super-hard worker,” Mather said. "She'll do anything you ask of her. You could put her anywhere on the field and she would excel. She was going to have a really good senior year. You could see that in just the short amount of time we got to practice."
Mather said the other players on the team looked to Baumann to learn how to do things. "She would have scored some goals and helped us win some games," he said.
"I was very disappointed for obvious reasons," Baumann said. "Just having it be the last sport of the three I play (volleyball and basketball are the others), I wanted to finish with a bang. At the same time, I figure things happen for a reason, so just keep a positive attitude about it."
Mather turned to defender Lowe to lead the back four. "She's one of our most aggressive kids," he said. "She doesn't back down from a challenge. You need that type of kid on your team if you want to be successful."
"Growing up, I was always one of those players that it was all or nothing," Lowe said, "especially when we were playing these teams from Omaha or Lincoln, who play year-round. You have to be aggressive to keep up with them."
Mather said he saw a lot of improvement from another senior, forward Alli Matteo. "You could tell all of the other girls enjoyed being around her," he said. "She had a great attitude, brought some fun to practice and she was really coming along as an attacker. She could really do some nice things 1 v. 1 with the ball and she would have set up some goals and probably got some assists this year."
Mather called senior Leah Petty a super-good two-way player. "She would probably have been our center mid-fielder. She could get forward and she could come back and help on defense. She was looking really good in our scrimmages and was really good at winning the ball and making passes."
A fifth senior, Jennifer Tino-Melchor, likely would have contributed at the junior varsity level. "She was one of those kids that came every day to conditioning, worked hard and brought a great attitude to practice," Mather said. "She loved being part of the team."
Mather admitted that with a team of young players, it's difficult to know how good they could have been, but he was looking forward to finding out. "I definitely think we had some talent to compete with anyone, and it would have been really fun to see kind of where we stacked up against some of the better teams."
Baumann — who will continue her athletic career as a setter for the Nebraska Wesleyan volleyball team — said she'll miss her teammates the most. "Whenever we're at practice, it's such a positive and upbeat environment and the energy is just contagious. It was so much fun just to be out on the field with all those girls."
"Everyone was always there for each other," Lowe said. "We were the best of friends. We were a family. The bus rides home were always fun, just watching movies and talking and laughing."