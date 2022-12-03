The Lutheran High Northeast wrestling team is passing the eye test in practices.
But the true tests are still to come for the Eagles, who have a limited amount of experience on this year’s squad.
“They look good,” coach Collier Miller said. “We’re working together as a team. We’re getting better together as a team. We have a lot of young guys this year, but they’re coming along really quick.”
When Miller said young, he meant young. Six of the nine wrestlers on the roster are freshmen or sophomores.
“We just need to grow,” Miller said. “We’ve got a pretty darn young team. The most experience that we have is two years, so we have quite a few new guys. Out of our wrestlers, only four of them wrestled last year.
“Growing and improving week by week, that’s what I’m looking for.”
There are plenty of challenges with this inexperienced of a team.
“It’s hard,” Miller said. “We’re starting from scratch in the practice room every year. We go over a lot of the basics and stuff, but that’s not bad for the people who wrestled last year to rep the basics over and over again.”
With this type of team, opportunities arise for atypical leaders to step up. Miller said one for Lutheran High Northeast is sophomore 152-pounder Valen Searight.
“He was a freshman last year, but he’s really been vocal in the (wrestling) room,” he said. “Then we have a new, first-year wrestler, Dustin Hazen. He’s pretty darn vocal in the room. He doesn’t let anyone slack, not even himself. Those are two of the leaders we’ve seen so far.”
As for the rest of the team, the potential of the group is a big unknown.
“It’s hard to tell right now,” Miller said. “We have to see what they do when the time comes, opponent-wise. If somebody makes it to state — I’m not sure who — that would be great. I think some of them do have a chance, but we’re going to take it day by day.”
The true tests and the biggest opportunities for team growth begin with Saturday’s Howells-Dodge Invitational.
“There is nothing better than mat time,” Miller said. “The more mat time, the better.”
Lutheran High Northeast roster
Seniors: Dustin Hazen and Harrison Holdorf.
Sophomores: Brenyn Ames, Levi Uecker, Valen Searight and Kanyon Anderson.
Freshmen: Dylan Curry and Codie Jonson.