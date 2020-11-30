‘You’ve got to know when to fold ‘em’

In the words of the late great Kenny Rogers, “You’ve got to know when to hold ‘em, know when to to fold ‘em, know when to walk away, and know when to run.” Since Nebraska has legalized gambling, it is here to stay. I don’t see anything wrong with gambling when it is done in moderation. If someone can keep their wits about themself and gamble responsibly then that’s great. The problem is when people don’t quit when they need to quit. Kenny Rogers had great advice in his hit song, “Gambler.”
In a social experiment one of my mom’s previous bosses gave her and her coworkers $100 each. They were told they could gamble as much of that money as they wanted. My mom and coworkers gambled $20 dollars and chose not to gamble the other $80. She had a lot of fun that night, but decided not to gamble away everything she came with. Others at the casino gambled that night and spent all they had and then some.
This proves that you can have fun gambling without acting like “a babbling, bumbling, band of baboons.” — J.K. Rowling. The gambling isn’t going to go away so it’s up to everyone to decide what to do with it. Who is going to be the one that risks their money for the chance to win more and who’s going to hold on to what they got so they don’t lose it. Everyone who follows the Great Rogers knows, “Every gambler knows that the secret to survivin’ is knowing what to throw away and knowing what to keep.”