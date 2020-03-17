Most days of the year, it doesn’t matter if you wear a red, blue or yellow shirt, but on St. Patrick’s Day, you better be found in a green shirt. If not, you might get pinched.

St. Patrick’s Day is a small holiday that is celebrated on March 17. It’s the day where kids dream of finding four-leaf clovers and getting their pot of gold at the end of the rainbow.

I think that it is a fun little holiday where people can have fun and for once, it’s OK to pinch somebody if they don’t wear green.

Though some of these small holidays might not be very important, to some people, they are just as important as Christmas or Thanksgiving. It is different for everybody.

To me, St. Patrick’s Day is just like any other day really, but I do think that celebrating small holidays is important. I celebrated it more when I was younger and in elementary school.

It’s still fun to see little kids at the elementary school go around and try to find that one person who isn’t wearing green.

When I was in elementary school, we had a leprechaun destroy our room and it left footprints all throughout the classroom. We were told that it was searching for its pot of gold and those are the fun memories you remember when you are older.

