You can still have your green eggs and ham

Did you know that in the fifties everyone thought smoking was healthy and good for you? Doctors and advertisers used to promote cigarettes as an immune system and longevity boosting activity. Today, we certainly know better. This example proves that, as we all know, things change with time. What is accepted and overlooked in one decade could be realized as harmful and changed the next. With recent events, it is imperative that we remember this. By recent events, I mean the cancellation of six of Dr. Seuss’s books.
First, we need to address what happened and why, as well as whose decision the cancellation was. Dr. Seuss Enterprises made a statement on their website March 2, 2021. They wrote that “Today, on Dr. Seuss’s Birthday...We are committed to action. To that end, Dr. Seuss Enterprises...made the decision last year to cease publication and licensing of the following titles: “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street,” “If I Ran the Zoo,” “McElligot’s Pool,” “On Beyond Zebra!” “Scrambled Eggs Super!” and “The Cat’s Quizzer.” These books portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong. Ceasing sales of these books is only part of our commitment and…plan to ensure Dr. Seuss Enterprises...represents and supports all communities and families,” (Dr. Seuss Enterprises, “Statement from Dr. Seuss Enterprises.”) As told by themselves, the choice was Dr. Seuss Enterprises alone, and it was clear as to why the decision was made.
Finally, let’s discuss why this was absolutely necessary. The phrase “Monkey see, monkey do” really says it all. Children learn by observing others and the environment around them. If you swear in front of your children, they will learn to cuss and do so. If you show kindness around your children, they will learn how to be kind. If you read a book normalizing stereotypes and racist caricatures of other races, they will learn to normalize this behavior. For example, in “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street,” a caricature of a “Chinese boy” is shown to have yellow skin. This type of behavior is obviously unacceptable and by casually reading it to your child, aware of it or not, your child is going to pick up some nasty generalizations in their minds. It’s how children learn.
This is exactly why stopping the printing and distribution of these six books was absolutely necessary. Racism is a learned behavior and the last thing we need is to continue to spread the disease. By stopping the distribution of these books, we stop the spread of some of Dr. Seuss’s more abhorrent behaviors. Not only that, but the fact that such a thing was ever deemed “acceptable” to be sold to people is appalling. These books were never okay, but they somehow slipped through the cracks, teaching more children that it’s okay to be discriminatory to others because of race. This was long overdue. If you think otherwise, you also will be disagreeing with the Dr. Seuss publishing company as well, since it was their idea to stop the printing of these books. If they can acknowledge they are wrong, then it is pretty obvious that they are in fact hurtful and wrong. Besides, it’s not like all of his works are being canceled. There is no need to panic. You can still have your green eggs and ham without condoning racism, too.