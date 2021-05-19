As Norfolk grows, so does the Norfolk Family YMCA. That was apparent Tuesday as people shared memories as they ate lunch. The YMCA offered a meal of hot dogs, chips and a drink.
The meal was one of the daily activities taking place this week as the YMCA celebrates 40 years at its “new” location.
The YMCA has been expanded several times since opening on Benjamin Avenue in 1981. At some of the tables over the noon hour Tuesday, people shared some of their memories.
Before it opened at its current location in 1981 with what was a state-of-the-art $4 million building, the old YMCA was located on Madison Avenue in downtown Norfolk. One of the things people remembered was that the old building had a swimming pool in the basement.
The downtown building opened in 1913. But like a lot of things, the number of people using it and changing exercise preferences required it to expand.
And according to people’s memories, when the YMCA opened on Benjamin Avenue, there were hardly any other buildings located around it. Other memories included people sometimes being able to sneak into the old downtown pool to go swimming after hours.
Randy Hagedorn, executive director of the Norfolk Family YMCA, said he remembers the old YMCA on Madison Avenue, including playing basketball in it once.
Hagedorn, who was playing basketball for Northeast Community College in the early 1980s, said he remembers the gym was about the size of a racquetball court.
“The backboard was up against the wall. The out-of-bounds was up against the wall,” Hagedorn said.
Also while attending Northeast, Hagedorn was part of a college tour when the new location was being built. Hagedorn said he remembers seeing the concrete and the walls starting to go up.
After graduating from Northeast, Hagedorn went to Dana College in Blair where he continued to play basketball and graduated before starting work at the YMCA in 1984 as a preschool instructor. He has been at the Benjamin Avenue location for 37 of the 40 years.
The Benjamin Avenue location was first expanded in 1991 with a $1 million addition. Then in 2000, it was remodeled upstairs. A racquetball court was removed and turned into a weight room, with a cycling room added in the lower portion.
In 2002, another racquetball court was removed and the weight room was doubled in size, and a cardio area was added.
Then in 2019, the YMCA completed an $11 million expansion on two levels, adding 106,000 square feet and making it a total of 181,000 square feet. In addition, a field house and suspended running track were built.
Paul Warneke and his wife, Dorla, of Norfolk said they didn’t join the YMCA until the 1990s. They moved to Norfolk from Pierce in 1963.
The couple, who are in their 80s, still come to the YMCA often. Dorla comes at least three days a week, often lifting weights or walking.
Paul said he usually lifts weights or works on exercise machines, but he did decrease his activity during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jim Bradford Jr. of Norfolk has connections to both locations. He remembers that the old location was damp and had mildew, with rusted showers.
Bradford said Jerry Huse, who was the publisher of the Norfolk Daily News and a big supporter of the YMCA, got the ball rolling for the expansion in the 1970s.
Huse had the vision and was the chairman of the fundraising campaign for the new building.
“And he chose me as the co-chairman,” Bradford said.
Fast forward to the latest addition, and Bradford served as the honorary chairman of that fundraising campaign, one of several fundraising efforts he has assisted with in Norfolk over the years.
Bradford said with all the improvements in the latest addition, the YMCA has helped to enhance the community. It also is inclusive for everyone, including the elderly, the young, those with disabilities and those financially disadvantaged.
“You can’t isolate anyone. You have to be inclusive, and it certainly is,” Bradford said.