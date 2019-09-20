100 years of Grace

One hundred years ago, the desire to teach and preach in the “language of the country” caused a few Missouri Synod Lutherans to leave their church, buy a plot of land and establish a new congregation.
The United States and its allies had won the “war to end all wars,” but anti-German sentiment still ran high. Some German-speaking people did not want language to be a barrier for their children.
Which is why nine people acquired a corner lot on Fifth Street and Phillip Avenue and a vacated Baptist Church at Fifth Street and Park Avenue, which they moved to the vacant lot.
So began Grace Lutheran Church, which was incorporated on Sept. 26, 1919.
Since the first of the year, the congregation has been commemorating its 100th anniversary of being “rooted in Christ,” which is the theme of the celebration.
“Grace congregation was conceived and born in the midst of a storm, conceived a year following the end of World War I, born in the midst of the Great Depression,” said the Rev. Ray Wilke, who has been a pastor at the church since 1978, first as associate pastor until 1987, when he was named senior pastor. “It took root at a time when people were still grieving for their sons, now buried at Normandy and Belgium.”
Installation of the congregation’s first minister, R.C. Brandhorst, occurred Nov. 9, 1919. Soon, Sunday school, the Ladies Aid Society, choir and other committees were formed.
Before long, the church building had reached its capacity of 225, and a committee was formed to oversee the construction of a new facility.
On Nov. 11, 1928, the cornerstone for that building was laid. Placed inside it was a copper box holding a Bible, Luther’s Catechism, a hymnal, a copy of the church constitution and other items.
The Gothic-style structure, which is in the shape of a cross, features a 45-foot arched ceiling. Dedicated on Dec. 8, 1929, it seats up to 800 people.
In 1948, fundraising efforts began to commission more than 50 stained glass windows for the church, which include religious symbols and scenes, including the baptism of Jesus and the Lord’s Supper. They were installed in the early 1950s.
The church includes other symbols carved into the wood and stone.
The education wing was dedicated in 1962, and the entry and offices were completed in 2012.
Today, Wilke is the senior pastor and the Rev. Christopher Asbury is the associate pastor.
As part of the 100th anniversary celebration, a number of former pastors or pastors who had some association with the church have participated in services.
The celebration culminates with several special events. Grace Night Out on Saturday, Sept. 28, includes a meal, prayer service, program and activities.
On Sunday, Sept. 29, the Rev. Dale Meyer, president of Concordia Seminary-St. Louis, will be the speaker. A meal and activities will follow the 10 a.m. service.