“The Yearling” by Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings won the Pulitzer Prize for fiction in 1939.
After finishing it, I’ve now read 58 of the 93 fiction winners. Most of the winners are adult literature, but this novel is usually categorized under young adult. I can understand that, but I think it’s a fitting read for any age, and I’m certain I gleaned more from the book by waiting until now to read it.
The story is set in the scrub of central Florida in the area of what is now Ocala National Forest.
Rawlings’ depiction of the land, the wildlife, the weather, the people and the various things they had to do to eke out a living brings the story to life in a way I haven’t experienced in a book recently.
I felt the intensity of the raging storm that went on for days, the bite of a huge rattler, the heavy load of the water they had to tote for miles, the relentless heat of the mid-summer sun as the young protagonist hoed a field of sweet potatoes, the warmth of the campfire after a hunt, the terror of the people and the livestock when wolves and bears struck, and so many other things. That is the mark of a good story and of a talented storyteller.
Jody Baxter is a young boy on the cusp of manhood who desperately wants an animal to call his own. He gets his wish when his father, Ezra “Penny” Baxter, shoots a doe and leaves its tiny fawn orphaned.
Jody’s mother, Ora, is a hardened woman due to the loss of numerous babies and the difficult life of surviving on Baxter’s Island in the harsh scrub, but she relents and allows Jody to raise the fawn. Jody names the animal Flag for its white tail that it waves around as though it were a small flag.
“The Yearling” is a novel that is full of great themes that make for great discussion. Some of those are survival, friendship, family, love, loss, cruelty, teamwork, fear, loneliness, and maturity. For this reason, and many others, this book works well as a book to be read in situations where discussions can unfold. I can easily imagine reading this with a classroom of young readers, but I think they would stumble a bit over the dialect used by the uneducated Baxters and their even less educated neighbors, the Forresters.
Penny Baxter, however, is one of the smartest characters in whose company I’ve ever had the pleasure of spending my reading time. While his dialect shows a lack of schooling, his wisdom runs deep, and he shares that wisdom with his son, his wife, and his neighbors in moments when it’s most needed or even unexpected. For example, when Jody pines for a young wild animal that he can tame and make a pet, his father says, “‘You kin tame a ‘coon. You kin tame a bear. You kin tame a wild-cat and you kin tame a panther. ...You kin tame ary-thing, son, excusin’ the human tongue.’”
Simple, yet deep. That’s Penny Baxter — simple, yet deep — and while the novel is essentially about Jody’s crossover from childhood into adulthood and the hard lessons he had to learn along the way, Penny is my favorite character. He is wise, kind, good-natured, loving, firm when needed, and a very dependable man. He might be fictional, but he rings so very true.
* * *
