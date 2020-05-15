Yearbooks commemorating the 2019-20 school year will look different from annuals published previously.
The abrupt cancellation of in-person classes, sports and extracurricular activities to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus disrupted not only the lesson plans of area teachers but also yearbook advisers and editors who were left scrambling for ways to memorialize the final third of the school year.
Melissa Hampl, who oversees the yearbook editing team at Norfolk Catholic High School, said she realized what a challenge finishing the annual would become when serious talk about canceling in-person classes and activities — including prom, graduation, track, boys golf and soccer — for the remainder of the year started.
“Once I realized that none of this was going to happen, it was pretty shocking,” Hampl said in a phone interview with the Daily News. “Some of the kids were like, ‘How do we do this? We have no pictures.’ ”
Hampl said she has gathered via Zoom with her four-person editing team — consisting of two juniors and two seniors — to brainstorm and plan how to finish the 120-page product by its late-May deadline. She also has spoken with the school’s yearbook representative at Michael’s Photography in Norfolk.
Hampl told her team, “We’re going to have to be creative.”
Creativity has been a key component for Linsey Keseman’s yearbook team at Lutheran High Northeast. Keseman’s first day back from maternity leave fell on the same day the school began e-learning.
“I didn’t even get to see the kids before (in-person classes ended),” she said.
Yearbook at Lutheran High has a dedicated class period for students to work on the publication. Much like Norfolk Catholic, Keseman’s yearbook staff uses a web-based program to lay out the pages.
“They’ve been very creative in this whole process,” she said.
Keseman said her yearbook staff opted to use a questionnaire to highlight the seniors who would have been involved in the spring activities. The staff also is doing a page about online learning and how the coronavirus created a unique situation for this school year.
With a deadline for the yearbook set for mid-June, Keseman is holding out hope that they will be able to include something for prom and graduation.
“We’re not ready to close the door on those just yet,” she said. “We decided to leave those open.”
At Norfolk High School, events like prom, graduation and seniors night will take place after the yearbook deadline, said adviser Taryn Retzlaff.
Retzlaff said a large portion of the student life division of the annual has been “axed” because so many events won’t be taking place or will take place after deadline, but she’s following advice put forth by the school’s yearbook publisher, Walsworth Publishing Co., to finish the 176-page annual.
“They’ve put out some guidance like don’t change your entire book, don’t change the layout of it. People will understand if it’s not 100% perfect with chapters or divisions the way they should be,” she said.
The Norfolk High yearbook is using an app called Yearbook Snap, which allows people to upload their own pictures. For the spring sports section, the yearbook will utilize student identification portraits or pictures sent in by parents.
Retzlaff said she also is working with the activities office at Norfolk High School to make sure coaches can send her email out to parents and players to gather content for the otherwise empty pages.
Identifying students in photos also has complicated the mission of finishing the yearbook without class in session, Retzlaff said.
“It’s a lot of finding out different phone numbers of different coaches and sponsors to ask if they can help identify this student on this page,” she said. “I don’t have access to finding you at school and asking you face to face.”
Like the city’s other high schools, Norfolk also is including information about the situation that led up to the unique circumstances that disrupted the 2019-20 school year, and some Norfolk students are documenting a day in the life of e-learning.
“It’s an ongoing record of what’s happening, how our life has changed, how shopping centers, religious places and food places have closed down and how they’re changing,” Retzlaff said. “Hopefully it will be a good record of us today and what it looks like.”