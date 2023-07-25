The Super Late Models of the XR Super Series put on the first half of its fourth show of the 2023 season Monday night.
This outing was at Norfolk’s Off Road Speedway and consisted of four heat races and twin features in preparation for the “Elkhorn 100” on Tuesday night.
On Monday, the XR cars competed in four heats and a pair of time trials to determine the two qualifying groups, then broke into two 14-car features–each with a $5,000 check to the winner.
The stakes increase dramatically on Tuesday when the winner of the Elkhorn 100–a 24-car, 100-lap feature race–will take home $100,000.
Devin Moran, of Dresden, Ohio, doubled up Monday night by not only winning his 10-lap seven-car heat, but also took advantage of his starting position on the pole to break free for the victory in “A” Feature 1–his first XR Super Series win this season.
By holding off first Jonathan Davenport (Blairsville, GA), then Bobby Pierce early, Moran controlled the race for all 25 laps as the field spread out behind him in the caution-free feature.
Pierce, the Oakwood, Illinois, driver who won the World of Outlaws special at Off Road Speedway in June and is currently second in the XR Super Series points race, closed on Moran with five laps left but was forced to settle for second, while Kyle Bronson of Brandon, Florida, took third place.
The primary competition in the race was between Davenport and Tanner English who battled for fourth and fifth, with Davenport edging English, of Benton, Kentucky, at the finish line.
In the second feature, Daulton Wilson–a Fayetteville, North Carolina, driver–started on the outside of row one, then immediately took the lead ahead of pole-sitter Ricky Thornton, Jr. and led the rest of the race for his first XR Super Series win in three tries this season.
Wilson stayed ahead, even as the leaders caught up to lapped traffic with 10 laps remaining, while Thornton, Jr. (Martinsville, Indiana) and Dennis Erb, Jr. (Carpentersville, Illinois) gave chase.
Without a caution to close the gap, Wilson held on for the win, with Thornton, Jr. and Erb, Jr. finishing in second and third-place, respectively.
The current points leader in the XR Super Series–Hudson O’Neal, of Martinsville, Indiana–grabbed fourth ahead of Zebulon, Georgia, driver Shane Clanton as the pair rounded out the top five.
Area drivers competing Monday night included Norfolkans Ben Sukup (12th-place), Junior Coover (13th), and Tad Pospisil (11th).
The top eight finishers from each of Monday’s features automatically qualify for the Elkhorn 100, while a pair of “B” features on Tuesday will add four cars each to form the 24-car field in Tuesday’s 100-lap main event.
DIRT SUPER LATE MODELS: (14 cars) (“A” feature 1) 1. Devin Moran, Dresden, OH; 2. Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, Ill.; 3. Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL; 4. Jonathan Davenport, Blairsville, GA; 5. Tanner English, Benton, KY; 6. Tyler Erb, New Waverly, TX; 7. Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA; 8. Brian Shirley, Chatham, Ill; 9. Chase Junghans, Manhattan, KS; 10. Daniel Hilsabeck, Earlham, IA; 11. Tim McCreadie, Watertown, NY; 12. Ben Sukup, Norfolk; 13. Junior Coover, Norfolk; 14. Tyler Stevens, Searcy, AR.
DIRT SUPER LATE MODELS: (14 cars) (“A” feature 2) 1. Daulton Wilson, Fayetteville, NC; 2. Ricky Thornton, Jr., Martinsville, IN; 3. Dennis Erb, Jr., Carpentersville Ill; 4. Hudson O’Neal, Martinsville, IND; 5. Shane Clanton, Zebulon, GA; 6. Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, Ill; 7. Brandon Overton, Evans, GA; 8. Matt Cosner, Ridgeley, WV; 9. Tyler Bruening, Decorah, IA; 10. Brent Larson, Lake Elmo, MINN; 11. Tad Pospisil, Norfolk; 12. Morgan Bagley, Longview, TX; 13. Dillon McCowan, Urbana, MO; 14. Ethan Dotson, Bakersfield, CA.
(Heat 1) 1. Moran, 2. Bronson, 3. Gustin. (Heat 2) 1. Davenport, 2. Pierce, 3. T. Erb. (Heat 3) 1. Thornton, Jr., 2. D. Erb, Jr., 3. Clanton. (Heat 4) 1. Wilson, 2. Bruening, 3. Sheppard.
QUALIFYING GROUP A: 1. Bronson, 00:13.398, 2. Davenport, 3. Moran, 4. Pierce, 5. Gustin, 6. McCreadie, 7. Hilsabeck,8. Junghans, 9. English, 10. T. Erb, 11. Shirley, 12. Coover, 13. Sukup, 14. Stevens.
QUALIFYING GROUP B: 1. D. Erb, Jr. 00:13.356; 2. Wilson, 3. Thornton, Jr.; 4. Bruening, 5. Clanton, 6. Sheppard, 7. O’Neal; 8. Pospisil, 9. Overton, 10. McCowan, 11. M. Cosner; 12. Larson; 13. Dotson, 14. Bagley.