HUMPHREY — You can't fault Wynot for having a little extra motivation going into Thursday's Class D2-4 girls basketball subdistrict final at Humphrey St. Francis. A rematch from the holiday tournament earlier this season will do that.
Kinslee Heimes and Amber Lawson each scored 11 points, and Wynot exacted a bit of revenge in beating host Humphrey St. Francis 40-35 in Thursday's contest. The Flyers had defeated the Blue Devils 49-41 in the opening round of the Wynot Holiday Tournament.
"We wanted to come after them on their home court since they came after us on ours," Lawson said. "It was very special."
Heimes, who played with a heavy heart following the death of her grandfather earlier in the day, hit three 3-pointers in the pivotal second quarter and was greeted with emotional embraces following the game.
"It was really refreshing," she said. "That helped because it just made everything feel a little bit better, given the situation."
The perimeter shooting proved to be a factor.
Wynot finished 12 of 30 from the field, including 7 of 10 3-pointers in the first half, while St. Francis hit just 1 of 10 from deep and 13 of 40 fied goals.
"We finally executed a half-court set as a team," Wynot coach Steve Wieseler said. "Usually, we're more of a fast-break defensive scoring team. We hit a lot of shots, but they worked together. They shared the ball. They looked for each other. And a lot of times, you hit shots when you play that way."
The decisive run started late in the first quarter, though.
Coming out of an inbounds play, a pass from the corner toward the paint was tipped. Amber Lawson grabbed the loose ball and dished to Allison Wieseler, who was open in the opposite corner. Wieseler took advantage of the opportunity and drained the wide-open 3 with 13 seconds left in the quarter. St. Francis could not get off a shot attempt until after the buzzer sounded.
That was the catalyst that Wynot needed for the rest of the first half.
"It just took us out of stuff," St. Francis coach Bryan Reichmuth said of the run. "Credit them. They knocked them down."
Heimes started the second quarter with a 3-pointer, then Myrah Sudbeck splashed back-to-back 3s on back-to-back possessions, the second coming off a Kenna Oligmueller assist, for a 20-10 lead that forced a St. Francis timeout just 1:34 into the second quarter.
"That was pretty crazy, wasn't it?" coach Wieseler said.
Heimes would hit two more 3s in the second quarter, but after her 3-pointer with 2:38 left, the Blue Devils were held scoreless for the next 8:11. That kind of defense gave St. Francis hope for a comeback. Isabel Preister, who had a team-high 11 points for St. Francis, connected on a pair of baskets, and then the Flyers pulled to within 28-25 after two Leah Kosch free throws.
Lawson led the Blue Devils' response with a driving layup and a steal to set up Pinkelman's basket just 24 seconds later. Wynot missed its first six shots from the field in the second half until Lawson's driving layup, and then Lawson's steal led to a Kayla Pinkelman basket just 24 seconds later.
"I told the girls that their hearts are so big that there's no quit," Reichmuth said. "I mean, our defense gave us a chance to win this game. We just didn't score a lot for us to do it. Twenty-eight points with four minutes left in the game, that's just not going to cut it against a team like this."
Wynot led by two possessions or more over the final 10 minutes.
"They beat us there, but it was a close game, so we knew that we had it in us to go in, come back, and do it," Heimes said. "And what a better time to do it than the subdistrict finals."
Game notes:
* It was a matchup of teams which have been accustomed to making trips to Lincoln for the state tournament, and winning the tournament. Between the two, Wynot and St. Francis have combined for 12 state championships in the last 20 years. St. Francis won it all in 2021, the most recent of its four titles, and is the defending Class D2 runner-up. Before that, Wynot won back-to-back D2 titles in 2019 and 2020 and appeared in the finals 10 times since 2010.
* St. Francis was sixth in the NSAA points standings going into subdistricts, so there is a possibility that the Flyers could receive a wildcard for the district final round. The contest marked the first loss of the season for St. Francis against Class D competition, while the Flyers remain the only Class D2 team to defeat the Blue Devils this season.
Wynot 11 17 4 8 — 40
St. Francis 10 9 8 8 — 35
WYNOT (15-9): Myrah Sudbeck 2-5 2-3 8, Allison Wieseler 2-7 0-0 6, Lauren Haberman 0-1 0-0 0, Kenna Oligmueller 0-0 0-0 0, Kinslee Heimes 3-6 2-2 11, Kayla Pinkelman 1-2 2-4 4, Amber Lawson 4-9 3-4 11. Totals: 12-30 9-13 40.
HUMPHREY ST. FRANCIS (18-6): Emma Baumgart 1-4 0-0 2, Hannah Baumgart 5-12 0-0 10, Kylee Wessel 2-7 0-0 4, Karly Kessler 0-0 0-0 0, Leah Kosch 1-3 5-5 8, Makenna Wietfeld 0-2 0-0 0, Isabel Preister 4-12 3-4 11. Totals: 13-40 8-9 35.