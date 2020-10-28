WYNOT — After a set, it looked like it would be smooth sailing for Wynot back to the district finals.
Instead, visiting Winside stormed back, and Wynot had to weather a flurry of comebacks to sweep its way to a 25-10, 28-26, 25-21 Tuesday night in the D2-5 subdistrict hosted by the top-seeded Blue Devils.
“Winside does a great job,” Wynot coach Tammy Wieseler said. “They're a scrappy team. They're constantly picking up stuff that we hit at them. So we really had to stay aggressive.”
Winside coach Teresa Watters expressed pride in her group for hanging tough.
“They didn't give up, because it would have been really easy for them to do that, especially after the first set,” she said. “But they're not quitters. They did not give up. They fought till the bitter end, and I told them I was very proud of that. I was proud of their effort.”
Tuesday's result was a fitting present for Wynot junior Karley Heimes, a 6-foot outside hitter who celebrated her 17th birthday by smashing nine kills and seven ace serves in addition to contributing 18 digs, all game highs.
It wasn't just Heimes.
Wynot exploited a balanced prowess at the net repeatedly. The Blue Devils finished with 16 solo blocks, led by 5-7 junior Kendra Pinkelman and 5-7 sophomore Amber Lawson with four each. Edyn Sudbeck, a 5-8 senior, contributed seven kills, 17 set assists, 10 digs and three more solo blocks.
“Getting to districts is a big accomplishment for all of us,” Heimes said.
For a set, it looked like things would come fairly easy for Wynot, which entered the week ranked fourth in Class D. After all, Heimes served five aces as part of a 12-0 run for a 14-3 lead, and then the Blue Devils closed on a 6-1 run.
“We talked about that all week,” Wieseler said. “Sometimes we've had a few slow starts. ... We said that we couldn't give up more than one or two points in a row; otherwise, we're playing catch-up all the time and we're on defense and we can't play offense.”
Wynot seemed to be in full control at that point, and “easy” appeared to be an understandable assumption. But the visiting Wildcats didn't let that happen.
Winside stormed back from an 8-3 deficit in set two to lead 10-9, and then rallying from a 22-19 gap to force set points at 24-23 and 26-25, both off of solo blocks by Kati Topp.
“I think we just got the nerves out of us that first set and decided to play our game,” Watters said. “We tried to focus on controlling serve-receive. We knew if we could control serve-receive, then the match would go much better for us.”
Winside then hit the antenna on an attack, and Heimes finished off the set with back-to-back kills.
“We didn't freak out,” Heimes said. “We just stayed composed and said that we could do this, took a deep breath, and said 'let's pass this first ball.' ”
In set three, Winside scored a 9-3 spurt including kills by Hope Cummins, Topp and McKenna Russell — the latter of which sealing a rally from an 8-5 deficit into a 14-11 lead.
Heimes followed with a kill and an ace serve, and Kendra Pinkelman backed it up with a kill to tie it and force a timeout.
“Karley's a gamer,” Wieseler said. “She obviously wants to play college ball somewhere, and she's got the potential to do that. She's a very coachable kid, and she does a good job.”
That sequence started a 7-1 run, capped by a solo block and a kill by Pinkelman, for a 20-16 lead. Out of timeouts, Winside rallied behind back-to-back kills from Ashelyn Abler and a Jackie Escalante ace serve to pull within 22-20, but another Heimes spike followed by Winside hitting the net on game point ended the night.
“They're coached well,” Wieseler said. “I say that all the time. She has them psyched up and ready to go. They always play aggressive ball.”
Topp finished with eight kills, eight digs and three solo blocks, while Jaden Rastede had four solo blocks. Cummins contributed seven kills to go with team highs of three ace serves and 13 digs. Brooklyn Behmer and Russell combined for 22 set assists.
Game notes
* It was the second time in a week that Wynot ended the season of a team from Winside. The Blue Devils' football team beat the Wildcats in the first round of the playoffs five days earlier.
* On Saturday, Wynot will be playing to try to reach the state tournament for the sixth time in a decade. The Blue Devils have only been to state eight times in school history, including a state runner-up in 2016 and fourth-place finishes each of the last two years.
WINSIDE (13-14): Brooklyn Behmer 6k, 12s, 1b, 8d; Hope Cummins 7k, 3a, 13d; Kati Topp 8k, 3b, 1a, 8d; Jaden Rastede 2k, 4b, 5d; McKenna Russell 2k, 10s, 8d; Jackie Escalante 1a, 7d; Ashelyn Abler 1k, 1s, 6d; Hannah Gubbels 8d.
WYNOT (17-4): Autumn Lawson 5k, 3b, 1a, 5d; Edyn Sudbeck 7k, 17s, 3b, 10d; Emersyn Sudbeck 1a, 17d; Chloe Heimes 9s, 10d; Krystal Sudbeck 1k, 2s, 1b, 5d; Kendra Pinkelman 6k, 4b, 5d; Karley Heimes 9k, 1b, 7a, 18d; Amber Lawson 4k, 4b, 1d.