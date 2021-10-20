Wynot takes L&C title

PONCA — For the third time this season, Lewis & Clark Conference rivals Ponca and Wynot squared off on the volleyball court — this time with a conference title on the line.
Wynot defeated the Indians back on Sept. 28 with a 2-1 win in Ponca during a triangular while Ponca turned the tables in another triangular on its home turf on Oct. 7, 2-0.
On Tuesday night, Wynot won the rubber match with a 21-25, 25-16, 25-22 and 25-22 win over Ponca to take home the 2021 Lewis & Clark Conference tournament championship.
"Their (Wynot's) defense was phenomenal," Ponca coach Jessica Templeman said. "They would get a touch at the net and I thought the ball was heading for the band in the bleachers and the next thing I know, it would be coming back over the net."
In the fourth set, the Indians appeared to be out of the match, trailing 21-14 after a winner by the Blue Devils’ Karley Heimes and a Heimes ace serve, but a Gracen Evans spike off of the Wynot block halted the Blue Devil run.
"We were up 2-1 but we knew Ponca would not go away, we just had to keep coming at them," Wynot coach Tammy Wieseler said. "They are way too good of a team to relax on during a match."
The Indians survived six match points and two Wieseler timeouts after trailing 24-17 in the fourth race to 25.
"I was really proud of the way we never quit," Templeman said. "We put ourselves in that position, but we tried to battle out it."
A Samantha Ehlers kill, an Addie McGill touch shot, a block by Ehlers and a couple of Wynot hitting errors made it 24-22, forcing Wieseler's second timeout of the set.
Amy Tramp hit a winner down the sideline to finally get the Blue Devils’ 25th point and end the match.
The third set was a similar back-and-forth affair. The set was tied at 22 when Heimes, who finished with 29 kills, hit one of those winners and served back-to-back ace serves to give the Blue Devils the set and a 2-1 advantage in sets for the match.
Evans, who led Ponca with a dozen kills, slammed a winner in the opening set to make it 24-21 before a Wynot hitting error gave the set to Ponca for the early 1-0 lead.
Wynot defeats Ponca 21-25, 25-16, 25-22, 25-22.
WYNOT (18-9): Amy Tramp 8k, 2b, 1d; Kendra Pinkelman 4k, 1b, 2a, 21d; Chloe Heimes 34s, 1a, 12d; Karley Heimes 29k, 6b, 3a, 23d; Krystal Sudbeck 2k, 2d; Amber Lawson 8k, 1s, 1b, 1d; Ella Brummer 1a, 6d; Lauren Haberman 1s, 1a, 26d; Kinslee Heimes 9d; Myrah Sudbeck 2k, 15s, 1a, 11d; Allison Wieseler 2k, 6b, 1d.
PONCA (18-11): Gracen Evans 12k, 17d; Samantha Ehlers 8k, 13d; Claire Burrell 2k; Abbie Hrouda 3k, 11d; Addie McGill 25s, 9d; Ellie McAfee 16d; Kennedy Harding 5d.