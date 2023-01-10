Wynot shocks Wausa to remain undefeated

WAUSA — The Class D No. 1 Wynot Blue Devils used late heroics and took advantage of opportunities to keep their undefeated season alive on Monday night, beating the No. 6 Wausa Vikings 59-54 in overtime at the W.H. Johnson Gymnasium.
Wynot started cold shooting, going 2-for-11 on threes in the first half and 6-for-11 on free throws. They didn't lead by more than one possession during regulation. Through it all, the Blue Devils never gave up.
“There was a couple of times out there where it looked like we wouldn’t be able to come back,” coach Lee Heimes said. “But the guys stuck together and made some plays at the end and made enough to find a way to get a victory.”
No play was bigger than the one that ended regulation.
Wausa led 51-48 with six seconds left and Josh Wattier went to the free throw line for a one-and-one. A single made shot would have put the Vikings up by four.
His shot missed, allowing Dylan Heine to rebound and pass it to Zach Foxhoven. The junior took it down the court, pulled up at the top of the key and sank the game-tying three-pointer at the buzzer, forcing overtime.
The play after the miss was originally intended to find Carson Wieseler in the corner, but he was heavily guarded, forcing Foxhoven to take matters into his own hands.
“There’s not much more I could have done. It was unbelievable,” Foxhoven said. “I didn’t think it was going to go in but it tracked in somehow.”
Cashe Carlson put the Vikings up by two with a pair of free throws just 10 seconds into overtime, but Foxhoven hit two of his own exactly a minute later to tie it back up.
With 2 minutes, 6 seconds left, Foxhoven hit another three from almost the same spot as moments earlier, this time to put the Blue Devils ahead 56-53.
Foxhoven, who led Wynot with 19 points, was 1-for-15 on field goals prior to his buzzer-beater and his go-ahead shot.
Wausa came up empty on its next possession and Andrew Haberman tacked on a free throw to make it a four-point game. Colton Baue hit one to answer, but Foxhoven hit one of his own, making it 58-54 with just over a minute left.
The Vikings ended up turning the ball over before throwing the in-bounds pass on their next possession. Colin Wieseler added another free throw for Wynot.
The purple and gold had some more chances to narrow the deficit, but never got to convert. After a missed three-pointer by Addison Smith with under 10 seconds left, Colin Wieseler dribbled the ball out to seal the win.
Wausa coach Tim Schindler wished they could have had back the last two possessions of regulation. This included not only the three-pointer at the buzzer, but also one hit by Heine on the prior possession with 7.4 seconds left that made it a three-point game.
“The last three, the kid hit a great shot. We could have probably fouled or something like that, but the kid hit a great shot,” Schindler said. “The first three, we should have stayed out. We tried to take away the drive and it was just a mental lapse by us.”
The Vikings had 30 turnovers in the contest, including four in overtime. Schindler felt the lack of aggressiveness against Wynot’s press defense combined with the loud gym made things tough.
“The kids have got to find a way to get calm, make the right play and go to every pass,” he said. “It’s something we’ve got to work on and get better at. We’ve had too many turnovers the last couple of games.”
After a somewhat slow first two minutes of the game, Jaxon Claussen hit a three-pointer to put the Vikings up 5-1. Haberman and Heine tied it up after each hitting a two. As the teams stayed close in the period, Claussen hit another three to give his team the lead and momentum going into the second.
Claussen hit yet another three to start the second and Wausa went ahead 15-10 with 7:27 left in the second.
The senior led the Vikings with 23 points. It’s his eighth game this season with at least 20 points.
Wynot began to get going, but the Vikings remained a few steps ahead. That is until the end of the quarter, when Foxhoven hit two free throws to make it a three-point game with 37.2 to go. Then with 5.5 remaining, he made his first three-pointer of the day to tie things up at halftime.
The separation between the teams was miniscule for much of the third, but a three by Smith with 3:06 remaining put the Vikings up by four. They would lead by that same amount heading into the final eight minutes.
Wynot tied the game with 3:03 left in regulation after two free throws by Carson Wieseler. A minute later, Claussen hit a mid-range jumper to put Wausa back ahead by two.
It looked like the Blue Devils would get a chance to tie it with a minute left when Wattier missed the front end of a one-and-one, but Claussen got the rebound and put it back in the hoop for two. Claussen did something similar with 18.9 remaining. After making his first free throw, the senior missed his second, got his own rebound and scored a layup, putting his team up 51-45.
Wynot is a team that’s very eager to improve as the season goes on. Part of that is learning what the team is capable of. On Monday, the team learned what they were capable of when believing in each other
“We believe that we’re never out of a game,” Heimes said. “No matter what we do, if we stick together and work hard, good things can happen.”
As for Schindler, he was happy to see so many Vikings contribute (Carlson and Preston Schlote each had 10 points). However, adjustments need to be made in order to win critical games.
“We’ve got to get our upperclassmen to lead a little bit better and be more positive if we want to start beating teams like Wynot in the future,” he said.
It’s possible Wynot and Wausa see each other again down the road. The teams are in the Lewis and Clark conference and will be in the same subdistrict this year.
However, both teams will have quick turnarounds with games on Tuesday. Wynot hosts Cedar Catholic while Wausa hosts Neligh-Oakdale.
Wynot 10 14 10 17 8 — 59
Wausa 12 12 14 13 3 — 54
WYNOT (10-0): Zach Foxhoven, 3-17 10-17 19; Dylan Heine, 5-12 0-0 13; Carson Wieseler, 3-12 5-8 11; Andrew Haberman, 2-6 4-6 8; Joe Sudbeck, 1-4 1-2 3; Colin Wieseler, 2-3 1-2 5; Kason Koch, 0-3 0-0 0; Totals, 16-57 21-33 59.
WAUSA (7-3): Josh Wattier, 0-3 1-2 1; Addison Smith 1-9 2-2 5; Cashe Carlson, 2-4 6-6 10, Coltun Baue, 1-1 1-2 3; Jaxon Claussen, 9-23 2-3 23; Henry Kumm, 1-3 0-0 2; Preston Schlote, 5-8 0-0 10; Totals, 19-51 12-15 54.