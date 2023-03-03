Wynot returns to D2 championship game

LINCOLN – Sixth-seeded Wynot held second-seeded Shelton to a season low in points to punch its ticket to its 12th Class D2 state championship game appearance with a 43-36 victory on Friday.
The Blue Devils carried a 29-15 lead into the fourth quarter, but Shelton forced 12 turnovers to get within five points in the final minute before falling short.
Amber Lawson led Wynot with 14 points and Kinslee Heimes added 13.
MaKenna Willis, who leads Shelton with 12.6 points per game, was held to 0-for-15 shooting and two points.
Wynot faces top-seeded Falls City Sacred Heart in Saturday’s 8:15 p.m. championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
CLASS D2 STATE TOURNAMENT
Wynot 10 10 9 4 -- 43
Shelton 7 7 1 21 -- 36
WYNOT (18-9): Myrah Sudbeck 3; Allison Wieseler 3; Kinslee Heimes 13; Amber Lawson 14; Lauren Haberman 7; Kenna Oligmueller 3 .
SHELTON (23-2): Alia Gomez 5; Dru Niemack 7; Erin Gegg 10; MaKenna Willis 2; Emmilly Berglund 7; Mayte Meza 5.