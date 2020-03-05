Wynot outlasts Lawrence-Nelson to advance in D2

LINCOLN – Defending state champion and fourth-seeded Wynot led No. 5 seed Lawrence-Nelson 33-32 after three quarters then opened the fourth with an 8-2 run and made seven of nine free throws down the stretch to defeat the Raiders 48-39 in the opening round of the Class D2 state girls tournament at Lincoln North Star.
The Blue Devils led by three (21-18) at halftime, but it could have been more. Wynot forced the Lawrence-Nelson into 13 first-half turnovers but had trouble making them hurt. Normally an excellent 3-point shooting team, the Blue Devils finished the first half 0 for 16 from beyond the 19-foot-9-inch arc.
“I told them not to think about it too much,” Wynot coach Steve Wieseler said. “(I) just encouraged them to shoot in rhythm and keep working together because we needed to hit some of them in the second half.”
They did. Katelyn Heine drained a pair of 3s from the top of the key in the first minute of the third quarter.
A steal and coast-to-coast layup by Wynot's 5-foot-11-inch center, Karely Heimes gave the Blue Devils their biggest lead of nine (32-23) with 2:49 to go in the third.
But Lawrence-Nelson answered, outscoring Wynot 9-1 in the remainder of the stanza. Emma Epply's jump shot in the closing minute pulled the the Raiders within one (33-32) entering the final eight minutes.
“We started playing more calm, we got the nerves out,” Lawrence-Nelson coach Andy Peterson said.
Karigan Drudik's running jumper in the first minute of the fourth quarter gave the silver and black its first lead since 7-5 early in the first quarter.
But Heimes answered with a 3 on the other end to put the Blue Devils in the lead for good. Heimes hit another trey and two free throws and the blue and white in front 43-36 with 2:37 to play.
“Once we started attacking and getting the defense to move, then we got in a rhythm and hit some shots, Heimes said
A Miller 3 pulled the Raiders within four (43-39) with 2:25 left and Wynot went into ball-control mode. Lawrence-Nelson was at a disadvantage since it had committed just four team fouls up to that point.
Drudik fouled Michaela Lange with 45 seconds to play – the team's seventh - to finally put the Blue Devils at the line. The defending champs sank five of seven from there on out to seal the win.
Wynot will now take on top-seeded Falls City Sacred Heart in a rematch of last year's state championship game, at 2 p.m. Friday at the Devaney Center.
“I think in the last 10 years, we've seen them every year,” Wieseler said. “It'll be a fun game tomorrow.”
Lawrence-Nelson 12 6 14 7 - 39
Wynot 13 8 12 15 - 48
LAWRENCE-NELSON (25-2): Emily Miller 2-8 1-2 5; Allison Miller 4-6 3-3 14; Karigan Drudik 2-9 0-0 4; Emma Epley 1-5 2-2 4; Taylor Harrington 2-10 0-0 5; Annie McCartney 1-4 3-4 5; Hallie Epley 0-6 2-2 2; Totals 12-48 11-13 39.
WYNOT (23-4): Shaelee Planer 2-11 2-3 6; Katelyn Heine 3-10 3-4 11; Kaitlyn Heimes 1-5 0-0 2; Emersyn Sudbeck 0-2 0-0 0; Autumn Lawson 1-4 0-0 2; Michaela Lange 1-6 3-4 6; Karley Heimes 6-8 5-719; Whitney Hochstein 1-3 0-0 2; Totals 15-49 13-18 48.