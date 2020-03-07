LINCOLN – This time of year means spring and this time of year means the Nebraska State Girls Basketball Championships will be played in Lincoln.
As sure as spring is around the corner and the weather will get warmer, if it’s spring, Wynot and Falls City Sacred Heart will square off down here in Lincoln to decide a Class D2 state title, or decide what team will be playing in the title game.
This year is no different then the past 10 years as the teams played here at the Bob Devaney Sports Center, with the Blue Devils turning back the Irish 37-27 to advance to tomorrow’s D2 state championship game against another local team, Humphrey St. Francis.
Wynot or Falls City Sacred Heart, and sometimes both, have been in the D2 game since 2010.
The Blue Devils have won six titles in that time while the Irish have won three.
In total, the teams have combined for 13 state championships, seven for Wynot and six for Sacred Heart, and they have also brought home an additional seven runners-up trophies over time.
“It does seem like lately we have to beat them or they have to beat us to get to the finals,” Wynot coach Steve Wieseler said. “I think maybe we bring out the best in each other when we play.”
The best on this night was a fractured game of very little offense, but the defense was outstanding.
It seemed as though the game was over before it started as the Irish bolted to a 10-0 lead just under four minutes into the game.
That is a significant advantage when the final score is considered.
The Blue Devils finally got on the board with 3:02 left in the opening eight minutes when Karley Heimes grabbed her own offensive rebound and was fouled.
She converted one of two free throws to make it 10-1 before a scramble at the end of the frame resulted in Kendra Pinkelman grabbing the loose orb and squaring up for a three to bring Wynot back to within six, 10-4.
Neither team set the offensive world on fire in the second quarter, but the Blue Devils made up some ground to close the half down by three points, 13-10.
“We just needed to trust each other and trust what we do,” Wieseler said. “Truthfully, when you give a halftime speech, you’re not sure it will work or matter – it’s all about trusting each other and your teammates, once we did that we were in good shape.”
The “good shape” started early in the second half as Katelyn Heine got going.
Heine got a steal and a layup seconds into the third and after a score by the Irish, canned a three with just under seven minutes left to even the score for the first time in the contest, 15-15.
Around a minute later, the Blue Devils took their first lead of the night on a free throw from Shaelee Planer made it 16-15 with 6:09 left in the third.
By the end of the third the Wynot lead grew to 26-18, but Sacred Heart was far from finished.
The Irish hit six consecutive free throws to make it 26-24, but two charity tosses from Kaitlyn Heimes and two more from Planer pushed the lead back to six.
“We respect Sacred Heart so much,” Wieseler said. “And like I said, they seem to bring out the best in each other.”
The Blue Devils made free throws down the stretch to keep the Irish at bay and move on to yet another finals.
Wynot will take on the Flyers Saturday at 4:30 at the Pinnacle Bank Arena here in Lincoln.
FCSH 10 3 5 9 – 27
WYNOT 4 6 16 11 – 37
FALLS CITY SACRED HEART (25-5): Rachel Magdanz 1 4-6 6; McKenzie Witt 0 1-2 1; Jessica Wertenberger 0 0-2 0; Erison Vonderschmidt 0 12-14 12; Olivia Eickhoff 2 0-2 4; Danielle Bippes 2 0-1 4.
WYNOT (24-4): Shaelee Planer 1 6-8 8; Noelle Wieseler 0 1-2 1; Katelyn Heine 4 1-4 10; Kaitlyn Heimes 0 3-5 3; Emersyn Sudbeck 0 2-2 2; Autumn Lawson 0 0-2 0; Karley Heimes 3 2-7 10; Kendra Pinkelman 1 0-0 3.