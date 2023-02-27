Wynot grabs ticket to Lincoln

AINSWORTH - Wynot grabbed a ticket to the 2023 Class D2 Boys Basketball Championships with a resounding 79-27 win over Hay Springs here Monday evening.
The Blue Devils were never in danger and sprinted to an early lead and never looked back.
"We knew we had to play hard the entire game," assistant coach, Kyle Heimes said. "I was hoping it would turn out this way."
Well, his hopes came to fruition as Wynot led from wire-to-wire and turned away the Hawks by the 52-point win.
In fact, the Blue Devils went up 25-0 to open the game.
"We thought this would be another tough game," Wynot coach Lee Heimes said. "We got out early and took care of our business to keep them out of it."
Dylan Heine, who would finish with a game-high 25 points, hit from inside, outside, in the paint in the opening 16 minutes to pace the Blue Devils to the surprisingly easy verdict in the end.
Heine scored 23 in the first half an didn't look a gift-horse.
"It's fun when the ball is falling," he said. "My teammates kept getting me the ball and I just kept shooting - and they went in."
He would finish with five 3-pointers on the night.
Carson Wieseler hit Chase Schroeder to open the scoring before Zack Foxhoven went coast-to-coast to make it 4-0. for Wynot.
Schroeder hit Heine streaking to the basket then Heine splashed his first long ball to make it 11-0 with 5:14 still left in the first frame.
Heine converted an old-fashioned trifecta, Schroeder had a shot at one and at the end of the first, Schroeder found Wieseler wandering around behind the Hay Springs defense to make it 33-2 as the first-frame buzzer sounded.
"They (Hay Springs) are a good team, we just took them out of anything they were trying to accomplish," Lee Heimes said. "We are hopefully hitting our stride at the right time - time will tell."
The Hawks came back in the second quarter, in so much as they scored 14 points, but the Blue Devils still added a basket to the advantage as the teams went to the intermission with the Blue Devils up, 49-16 and looking to make their way to the Century-mark by the end of the game.
"That (getting to 100) was not one of our goals," Heimes said. "Winning this game was to get on to state was, we accomplished that here tonight."
Carson Wieseler hit a couple of 3's to open the second half and with the continuous clack running, the half took almost literally, 16 minutes.
"It was great to get everyone into the game," Heimes said. "Those kids have worked so hard all season and you never know when they'll have to step up and fill a void down the road."
That "road" consists of three more games and Wynot is poised to take a run at a boys' title in Class D2.
"We're not going down there to just show up," Heimes said. "We're going down there to compete and show what we can do."
HS 2 14 10 1 - 27
W 33 16 22 8 - 79
HAY SPRINGS (): Dylan Young 1 0-0 3; Dylan Raymer 1 0-0 3; Gage Mintken 5 4-6 16; Hunter McDonald 2 0-0 5.
WYNOT (): Zach Foxhoven 4 0-1 8; Dylan Heine 9 2-3 25; Carson Wieseler 2 0-0 5; Andrew Haberman 3 0-0 6; Joseph Sudbeck 2 0-0 4; Killian Steinhause 1 0-0 2; Korbin Guenther 1 0-0 3; Kason Koch 3 3-4 9; Cooper Oligmueller 1 2-4 4; Chase Schroeder 5 0-0 10; Colin Wieseler 1 1-2 3.