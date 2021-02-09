LAUREL — The Wynot girls and the Winnebago boys outlasted Ponca and Osmond, respectively, to bring home Lewis & Clark Conference tournament titles here Monday night.
Wynot defeated Ponca 41-38 as a 3-pointer at the buzzer for the Indians clanged off the front of the rim as time expired, and Winnebago took an extra session to defeat the Tigers 66-62 after the teams tied 59-59 at the end of the first four quarters.
Technically, both title games were for the championship of the Lewis Division of the conference as coaches decided to shuffle the deck this season with separate tournaments for the Lewis Division and the Clark Division.
The Lewis Division tournament comprised the top eight seeds in the conference for the boys and the girls teams while the Clark Division was made up of the bottom eight seeds.
A couple of coaching legends butted heads in the girls finals as Wynot’s Steve Wieseler took on Ponca’s Bob Hayes.
Neither team led by more than eight throughout the contest with the Blue Devils holding the edge most of the way.
“We knew this was going to be a battle,” Wieseler said. “It’s the time of the season it should be a battle, and it was.”
Wynot led 40-32 with 3:03 left in the game when Ponca launched a late comeback.
“I told our kids to keep playing defense and we’d be around at the end,” Hayes said. “We played great defense; we just had trouble shooting the ball — some of that was them, some of that was us.”
Alyssa Crosgrove spotted Samantha Ehlers cutting to the bucket for the Indians to cut the lead to 40-34.
After the Blue Devils missed a couple of free throws with 1:23 remaining, Gracen Evans was fouled and stepped to the line to convert both charity tosses to make it 40-38.
Emersyn Sudbeck made one of two free throws with 10.7 second left to make the final score, but not before Ponca had one last chance to tie it up.
Hayes called timeout at halfcourt with 7.8 seconds left after the made free throw and set up a play for Crosgrove, who missed a 3 at the buzzer and sealed Wynot’s third title in four years.
“These are the type of games that make you better,” Wieseler said. “Playing a tough, well-coached team prepares us for what is coming up.”
In the boys game, the score was tied 54-54 with 4:16 remaining in regulation after Asaias Bernie drove the baseline for a layup for Winnebago.
The Indians took a three-point lead with 3:30 left in the fourth on a Caleb Kearnes long ball, but Zach Huwaldt answered for the Tigers with a 3 of his own with just over two minutes left in regulation.
“We were right where we needed to be at the end of regulation,” Osmond coach Todd Schulze said. “We needed to finish it there before it went to overtime.”
The Tigers nearly did, leading 59-57 as time was running out.
“I told our guys if we get the last chance, we’ll be just fine,” Winnebago coach Jeff Berridge said.
Kellen Crossbear took that last chance and drove the lane with seconds left to tie the score.
A desperation 30-footer at the buzzer hit just off the front of the rim for the Tigers and the extra session was necessary.
The Indians outscored Osmond 7-3 in the extra four minutes to seal the win.
“This game was like our entire season,” Berridge said. “We’ll play great at times and not so great at times. We had enough good plays tonight to win. We’ll use the momentum and get ready for the next step to get back to Lincoln.”
Lewis Division girls final
Ponca 4 10 13 11 — 38
Wynot 13 4 15 9 — 41
PONCA (17-3): Alyssa Crosgrove 0 4-6 4; Ellie McAfee 0 1-2 1; Ashlyn Kingsbury 6 2-3 14; Gracen Evans 2 3-5 7; Samantha Ehlers 3 1-4 7; Tailynn Lawyer 1 3-6 5.
WYNOT (13-6): Lauren Haberman 1 0-0 3; Kinslee Heimes 0 0-2 0; Krystal Heimes 1 0-0 2; Emersyn Sudbeck 1 1-4 3; Autumn Lawson 4 2-2 13; Kayla Pinkelman 1 0-0 2; Edyn Sudbeck 3 1-3 9; Karley Heimes 2 2-6 7; Amy Tramp 1 0-0 2.
Lewis Division boys final
Winnebago 22 8 11 18 7 — 66
Osmond 18 16 18 7 3 — 62
WINNEBAGO (11-8): Kellen Crossbear 8 2-3 21; Asaias Bernie 5 0-0 10; Anthony Earth 5 1-2 12; Dyami Berridge 3 1-4 7; Caleb Kearnes 5 0-0 12; Jarius Bass 2 0-0 4.
OSMOND (16-3): Ryan Schmit 6 2-2 16; Spencer Hille 3 1-2 8; Graysen Schultze 7 3-9 17; Zach Huwaldt 7 1-4 16; Zach Reikofski 1 0-0 2; Caden Wingert 1 0-0 3.