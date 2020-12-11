WEST POINT — Guardian Angels Central Catholic stepped onto the court ready to roll.
The preseason No. 5 Class C team in the area defeated the Wynot girls, the preseason No. 3 Class D team in the area, 56-39.
In a battle between two of the top girls basketball programs in the state, the Bluejays came out in a press, and the Blue Devils couldn't overcome the pressure.
GACC coach Jerry Stracke credits the defense for carrying the team to the win.
"I thought it helped lead to some of our points. We rely on our defense, and that leads to our offense. We like to play with a fast tempo. We're very similar teams and kind of play the same style. Very up and down game and more of a speed game than a half-court game, so I thought it was a fun game to coach and to watch."
GACC opened the game on a 14-0 run and carried it all the way to a victory. Led by senior Brenna Rief’s 20 points, Stracke was pleased with his team's performance but said there are still areas to work on.
"I thought we played hard. That's the main thing that we want to do each time we step on the court, so we want to continue to do that, but we need to be more patient on offense and handle the pressure a little bit better."
The Bluejays also got some help from their junior guard, Sophia Hass, who had nine points.
"She's an athlete. She makes things happen for us,” Stracke said. “Good or bad. She's a big part of our transition game, a good rebounder and just an all-around player."
Although there was some sloppy play by both sides throughout the first half with each team having nine team fouls, GACC was able to keep its early lead and go into the locker room up 27-9.
Wynot coach Steve Wieseler gave the credit to GACC for making the game hard for his young players.
"We've only really had one game this year, and we didn't see any of that,” he said. “We graduated six seniors last year, so we're kind of a young, inexperienced team, something we haven't seen ever with this group of girls, so it just took awhile to adjust to it.
“And we never really adjusted to it greatly, but I thought we got better as the game went on. It was just a shock in the first quarter."
The Blue Devils did indeed adjust to the press throughout the course of the game, and that showed at the end of the third quarter when the Bluejays had extended their lead by only two more points as the score was 43-23.
However, it proved to be too late for Wynot to climb back into the game.
"We were really rattled offensively the first three quarters,” Wieseler said. “... They had to adjust mentally. I thought defensively, the first four minutes, we were terrible, but we got better defensively, more sound in that pick and roll, and we were causing fits for them, so it's just an experience thing.
“Hopefully, by the end of the year, we can be where we want to be that way."
Wynot is in Class D2 while GACC is playing in Class C2 this year. Wieseler said he purposely plays tougher teams like GACC because it helps his team later on in the season.
"We always try to play a tough schedule like this. This year will be no different. We're going to play three or four of the top teams in the state,” he said. “This level of competition really helps us a lot because when we get to the end of the year; there's nothing that we haven't seen before.
“You take a beating sometimes along the way as a smaller school, but it definitely helps by the end."
The Blue Devils were led by juniors Karley Heimes, who scored 11 points, and Kendra Pinkelman with nine points.
GACC 56, WYNOT 39
GACC 18 9 16 13 — 56
WYNOT 6 3 14 16 — 39
Wynot (1-1): Kinslee Heimes 2; Krystal Sudbeck 2; Autumn Lawson 4; Edyn Sudbeck 4; Karley Heimes 11; Kendra Pinkelman 7. Amber Lawson 6, Lauren Haberman 3.
West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic (4-0): Brenna Rief 20; Sophia Hass 9; Livia Hunke 8; Leah Jansen 6; Brandi Doernemann 6; Kassidy Kaup 2; Taylor Timmerman 2; Isabel Hass 2; Kate Gnad 1.