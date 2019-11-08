Wynot falls short in D2

LINCOLN — Wynot fell just one set short of heading to the D2 volleyball finals on Saturday with a five-set loss to Bruning-Davenport-Shickley here at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday morning.
The Blue Devils were looking to get back to the finals for the first time since 2016, while the Eagles were looking to get back to defend their D2 title from last year.
In a back-and-forth match that ended anticlimactically, BDS turned back Wynot 20-25, 25-11, 14-25, 30-28 and 15-2.
“It was like each set was completely different,” said Wynot coach Tammy Wieseler. “Both teams made mistakes. Both team dominated at times and then we kind of disappointed ourselves at the end.”
The Blue Devils had their chances.
In fact, in the pivotal fourth set, Wynot had four match points before BDS came back and swiped the set from the Blue Devils, then stormed to the 15-2 final score in the final set.
“It’s too bad it finished the way it did,” Wieseler said. “We worked so hard throughout the match to see it all fall apart like that at the end. We are a better team than that.”
In the fourth set, Wynot trailed 24-22 after a service error.
The Blue Devil block influenced back-to-back hitting errors by the Eagles to tie the score and push Wynot ahead by one.
Regan Alfs hit one of her 18 kills off the Blue Devil block out of bounds and the set was knotted again at 25-25.
Alfs had an impressive line in the match with 18 kills, 17 digs and 19 set-assists to lead her team.
“We changed our rotation or strategy a little bit to account for her after the first couple of sets,” Wieseler said. “It helped but she still gave us fits.”
A winner by Karley Heimes put Wynot back in front but a tip-kill by Jordan Bolte evened the score again at 26-26.
Edyn Sudbeck slammed another winner to give the Blue Devils another match point, but a kill by Macy Kamler, one of her 19 in the match tied the score again.
Kaitlyn Heimes was next to put Wynot in front with a slam, but a Wynot error evened it up.
“We made too many mistakes,” Wieseler said. “You can’t do that against a great team and the returning state champions.”
The Eagles got an ace serve and another slam from Kamler and the match was headed for the fifth and deciding race to 15.
The fifth set was a “no contest” as it was 2-2 after Whitney Hochstein and Shaelee Planer each had slams, but the Blue Devils wouldn’t score again as the Eagles made the move to the D2 finals.
“The way we finished should get us ready to play tomorrow,” Wieseler said. “I know they are disappointed about not being in the finals but to lose the way we lost we should be hungry to go out on a good note.”
BRUNING-DAVENPORT-SHICKLEY DEFEATS WYNOT 20-25, 25-11, 14-25, 30-28 and 15-2
WYNOT (25-4): Kaitlyn Heimes 7k, 4b, 7d; Noelle Wieseler 23d; Emersyn Sudbeck 1a, 12d, 22s;
Karley Heimes 12k, 2b, 3d; Edyn Sudbeck 7k, 1a, 16d, 12s; Shaelee Planer 5k, 4b, 10d; Katelyn Heine 3k, 3b, 2a, 22d; Autumn Lawson 1b, 6d; Michaela Lange 23d; Chloe Heimes 2s; Whitney Hochstein 6k, 4b, 3d; Kendra Pinkelman 1d.
BRUNING-DAVENPOT-SHICKLEY (29-4): Mariah Sliva 14k, 4b, 20d, 2s; Taylor Sliva 1k, 3b, 14d, 2s; Taryn Fiala 2a, 9d; Macy Kamler 19k, 3b, 18d, 2s; Jordan Bolte 3k, 12d, 25s; Malory Dickson 2b, 3d, 2s; Kaylee Noel 2d; Regan Alfs 18k, 17d, 19s.