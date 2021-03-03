Wynot eliminates CWC

LINCOLN - Wynot was, well, Wynot in the opening round of the Class D2 State Girls Basketball Championships here at Lincoln North Star High School.
The Blue Devils used a relentless, ball-hawking defense and a patient offense to turn away Chambers-Wheeler Central, 49-39.
“We figured we would do what we do until it didn’t work,” long-time Wynot head coach, Steve Wieseler said. “Thankfully things worked out and we stayed with our plan.”
The Renegades stayed right with the Blue Devils until the second half when the Wynot relentless defense and depth wore down CWC.
“These girls have had such a huge impact on our program,” Renegade coach Laurel O’Malley said. “They kept coming at us and we eventually couldn’t get a run back at them.”
CWC jumped to an early lead, and led the game at the end of the first eight minutes, 9-8.
Earlier in the frame, the Renegades were up 5-0 and 7-2 after Ryann Haburchak hit a three and Morgan Ramsey canned a pair of free throws.
After Wynot grabbed a steal and layup by Kendra Pinkelman, Rachel Dierks gathered in an offensive rebound for CWC and put it back in the basket to score with 4:40 left in the first.
In the second quarter, Wieseler and the Blue Devils got busy implementing the Wynot-way.
“We usually try to make a run at the opponent in the second quarter,” Wieseler said. “We lost six seniors off of last year’s team so we had some kids with experience but it was mostly off the bench - we rely on them now.”
Wynot opened up a five point advantage by the break, but CWC was far from finished.
“We were right with them at the half,” O’Malley said. “But they just kept coming at us.”
As the Blue Devils continued with the full-court pressure and kept running players in and out of the game, the Renegades eventually fell behind far enough, they could not recover.
Wynot started running clock in the fourth quarter after Wieseler called a timeout with 6:29 left on the clock.
It wook over a minute off the clock and Karley Heimes broke away from the CWC defense for a bucket with 4:55 left to make it 40-31 then got fouled with 3:25 left when Heimes was fouled on an inbounds play.
Heimes converted both free throws and made 8-of-12 from the charity stripe on her way to a co-game-high 16, which tied her with Ramsey in the game for the Renegades.
The Blue Devils will meet a familiar foe in Lincoln tomorrow when they will take on Falls City Sacred Heart in tomorrow’s D2 semifinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Tipoff is set for 11:30 a.m.
W 8 17 11 13 - 49
CWC 9 10 10 10 - 39
WYNOT (20-6): Lauren Haberman 0 2-4 2; Kinslee Heimes 0 2-2 2; Krystal Sudbeck 2 0-0 5; Emersyn Sudbeck 3 1-3 7; Autumn Lawson 1 0-1 2; Edyn Sudbeck 2 2-4 7; Karley Heimes 4 8-12 16; Kendra Pinkelman 3 0-0 6.
CHAMBERS-WHEELER CENTRAL (23-2): Michelle Koenig 0 3-4 3; MaKenna Pelster 4 0-0 9; Ryann Haburchak 1 0-1 3; Morgan Ramsey 3 9-11 16; Alexis Butterfield 0 2-2 2; Hailey Genereux 1 0-0 2; Rachel Dierks 2 0-1 4.