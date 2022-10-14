BLOOMFIELD — Bloomfield arrived at the last regular-season game of its 2022 campaign with a perfect 7-0 record before Wynot rolled into town on Thursday to test the host team with a district title on the line.
The Bees scored on the opening kickoff, but the Blue Devils responded and won the District D2-3 title with a 44-30 win.
In fact, the Bees had posted the seven wins with an average score of 62-12 before Wynot ended their perfect season.
"We really wanted to go through the season undefeated and take a district title," Bloomfield coach Matt Kuchar said. "Now we just need to see how we respond to this and get into the playoffs and try to get rolling again."
Wiley Ziegler took the opening kickoff and raced 57 yards to put the Bees on top just 11 seconds into the game. After Wynot stopped the conversion try, Bloomfield was up 6-0.
"We weren't supposed to kick it close enough for him to return the ball," Blue Devil coach Steve Heimes said. "He's way too good to give him opportunities to get his hands on the ball in the open field."
The Bloomfield junior tied a state record for returns for a touchdown with his 14th career dash to the end zone.
The teams traded a couple of possessions to finish out the first 12 minutes, but the Blue Devils finally answered early in the second period.
Dylan Heine hooked up with Carson Wieseler from 28 yards out to get the Blue Devils on the board just 53 seconds into the second quarter and the game was tied.
"We thought we may be able to throw the ball on them," Heine said. "Our line gave me a lot of time, and our guys were getting open. I just had to get them the ball."
Heine finished the night with three scores through the air and ran one in for a score later in the game.
With 9:48 left in the half, Heine was in the end zone for Wynot again on an 18-yard scamper and, after a Wieseler run, the Blue Devils enjoyed their first lead of the night 14-6.
The lead was short-lived as a pair of Ziegler touchdowns later in the period — the last with just 37 seconds left — sent the Bees to the locker room with an 18-14 advantage.
"Our defense was playing pretty good the first half," Heimes said. "Both defenses were making some stops. We just had to get our offense going."
Wieseler managed a 17-yard run in the third, the only score in the quarter.
"Our guys just opened it up, and I just followed them," Wieseler said. "We knew they were going to be tough, and we just had to keep the pressure on."
A couple of Heine touchdown aerials, one to Joseph Sudbeck from the 2 and one from 61 yards away to Jacob Hochstein, were sandwiched around a Logan Doerr jaunt for the Bees from 48. The Blue Devil lead was at 32-24 with 9:01 remaining in the game.
The final dagger was a Colin Wieseler interception return for a touchdown with 8:08 left.
Ziegler found his way to the end zone again with 2:32 left, but an onside kick try after his touchdown was unsuccessful and Wynot preserved the win from there.
"Obviously this was a big win for us," Heimes said. "Anytime you beat Bloomfield is a big win and add in a district title and that's even better. But we have bigger things to accomplish down the road."
"Sure, we're disappointed," Kuchar said. "I just told our guys we can learn from this. It just depends how we react to it."
Wynot (7-1) 0 14 6 24 — 44
Bloomfield (7-1) 6 12 0 12 — 30
Scoring summary
FIRST QUARTER
B: Wiley Ziegler 57 kickoff return (Run failed), 11:49.
SECOND QUARTER
W: Carson Wieseler 28 pass from Dylan Heine (Pass failed), 11:07.
W: Heine 18 run (Wieseler run), 9:48.
B: Ziegler 6 run (Run failed), 4:04.
B: Ziegler 5 run (Run failed), :37.
THIRD QUARTER
W: Wieseler 2 run (Pass failed), 7:18.
FOURTH QUARTER
W: Joseph Sudbeck 2 pass from Heine (Wieseler run), 10:30.
B: Logan Doerr 48 run (Run failed), 10:19.
W: Jacob Hochstein 61 pass from Heine (Wieseler pass from Heine), 9:01.
W: Colin Wieseler 29 interception return (Heine run), 8:08.
B: Ziegler 17 run (Run failed), 2:32.