LINCOLN - There are two ways a consolation game can go after a disappointment from missing out on the state finals the previous day.
Some teams perform better because the pressure is off - some teams are finished with the season.
It's very difficult to know going into the consolation games, but generally, 20 minutes into the consolation match, a coach knows.
"We had such a great year, I always worry about a consolation game and how the team will respond," Wynot coach Tammy Wieseler said. "We didn't respond well today but we still had a great year."
Wieseler is always looking at the big picture and is happy with her team moving forward.
"In Class D you are always re-loading, so to speak," Wieseler said. "You have younger girls learning from the seniors and stepping into roles they are not comfortable with - you also have girls that start to get it and by the end of the year they are your leaders and will continue to be the leaders next year. It's part of why I love coaching."
Wieseler has a handle on the big picture as Wynot dropped the consolation match in three sets to Maywood-Hayes Center here at Lincoln Northeast High School and Ed Johnson Gym 25-17, 25-18 and 25-21 to bring home a smaller trophy than they wanted, but a valuable trophy to put in the trophy case none-the-less.
"Getting here is a great accomplishment," Wieseler said. "Getting to the consolation game is an accomplishment - I'm very proud of our team."
After dropping the first couple of sets by the 25-17 and 25-18 finals, the Blue Devils showed some life in the third race to 25.
The set was tied 11 times, but after trailing 9-10, Wynot came back with a kill from Allison Wieseler, a hitting error by the Wildcats and a lift call on Maywood-Hayes Center.
After Amy Tramp and Wieseler teamed up for a block, the Blue Devils were up 13-10 to cause Wolves coach Kory Rohde to call a timeout.
"It seemed like we had a slow reaction the entire match," Wieseler said. "We just weren't reacting what was happening and we are still at the state tournament - every team playing on Saturday is a very good team."
The Wolves would respond with three points on a kill by Maddie Doyle, and ace serve from Kiley Hejtmanek and a tip-kill from Olivia Hansen on a tip-kill to make it 13-13.
Wynot would score the next two points on a hitting error by Maywood-Hayes Center and a slam by Karley Heimes, one of her team-high nine in the match.
A service error by the Wolves and another spike from Heimes off of the Maywood-Hayes Center block put the Blue Devils up 15-13 and seemed ready to force a fourth set.
Unfortunately, the Wolves took charge after a couple of timeouts by Wieseler, Maywood -Hayes Center would score the next three points and go up 16-15 before closing out the set and the match with the third set of
MAYWOOD-HAYES CENTER DEF. WYNOT 25-17, 25-18, 25-21
WYNOT (22-11): Ella Brummer 5d; Chloe Heimes 3d, 11s; Karley Heimes 9k, 3b, 9d; Myrah Sudbeck 11d, 7s; Amy Tramp 4k, 4b, 2d; Krystal Sudbeck 1b, 4d; Amber Lawson 3k, 1b, 11d; Lauren Haberman 8d, 1s; Kinslee Heimes 3d, 1s; Allison Wieseler 4k, 6b, 5d; Kendra Pinkelman 3k, 2a, 8d.
Maywood-Hayes Center (28-3): Kiley Hejtmanek 3a, 10d, 18s; Olivia Hansen 15k, 2b, 25d; Alexis Wood 2k, 1b, 2a, 20d, 18s; Stevie Handsaker 9k, 2a; Madalyn Doyle 1b; Kyla Patel 7k, 1b, 9d; Aniah Seiler 1a, 24d.