Wynot drops consolation match

By MIKE RENNING
LINCOLN — Wynot dropped its third-place match in the Class D2 volleyball championships here Saturday at Lincoln East High School.
After a five-set marathon in the semifinals against eventual back-to-back D2 state champion Bruning-Davenport/Shickley, the Blue Devils ran into another hot team in Lawrence-Nelson, falling in straight sets, 25-23, 25-18, 25-20, to head back to Wynot with the fourth-place hardware.
“When you get down here to state, everyone is a great team,” Wynot coach Tammy Wieseler said. “Lawrence-Nelson is one of those great teams, and we just couldn’t anything working consistently.”
Down 23-16 in the second set, Whitney Hochstein rifled a winner off of the Raider block, Then Emersyn Sudbeck fired an ace serve to make it 23-18, but a kill and ace serve closed out the set for the Raiders and put the Blue Devils in an 0-2 hole in the match.
“At times we could make little runs here and there, but they seemed to always have an answer,” Wieseler said. “A lot of that is the fact they are a great team and part of that was us being just a little off our game today. That’s volleyball.”
The Blue Devils got to within 19-17 in the third and, what would be final, set after a block by Hochstein and Shaelee Planer.
After back-to-back points by Lawrence-Nelson, Planer went back to work with a kill off a Raider touch to make it 21-18, one of five winners she had in the match.
“I have been playing volleyball with most of these girls since the third grade,” said Planer, a senior. “We have made a lot of memories together over the years, including this weekend. We are like a family.”
Lawrence-Nelson scored the next two points to make it 23-18 and eventually finished the set and the match by the 25-20 final score.
Although it was an unsuccessful match on the court, Planer wanted to express her gratitude to the people who helped the team have all the successes they had throughout the season.
“We have so much support from our parents, our community, our classmates, our coaches and teachers and, of course, our teammates,” Planer said. “Wynot is a great place to play and go to school.”
The Blue Devils completed the season with a 25-5 record, a record that was no surprise to Wieseler.
“I knew we had a lot of talent on this team, and I knew we would be pretty good this year,” Wieseler said. “With the competitive nature of these girls and their work ethic, they wouldn’t allow us to fail.”
WYNOT (25-5): Kailyn Heimes 7k, 2b, 5d; Noelle Wieseler 18d; Emersyn Sudbeck 2a, 6d, 7s; Edyn Sudbeck 1k, 1b, 11d, 14s; Shaelee Planer 5k, 5b, 7d; Katelyn Heine 7k, 2b, 9d; Autumn Lawson 4d; Michaela Lange 1a, 12d, 3s; Chloe Heimes 1a; Whitney Hochstein 3k, 3b, 9d; Kendra Pinkelman 1b.
LAWRENCE-NELSON (31-5): Emma Epley 1k, 2d; Elsa Jorgensen 2a, 10d; Taylor Harrington 10k, 4a, 13d, 21s; Karigan Drudik 16k, 1b, 15d; Annie McCartney 4k, 1a, 8d, 14s; Allison Miller 10d; Emily Miller 6k, 2d; Hallie Epley 6k, 8d.