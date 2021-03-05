LINCOLN — Wynot dropped the Class D2 girls consolation game here Friday morning at Ed Johnson Gym at Lincoln Northeast High School to Mullen 30-28.
Perhaps a lack of experience played into the loss.
Consider that since 2010 the Blue Devils have been in the championship game every season excluding 2018, when they sat home for the first week in March.
Also consider, some 20 hours ago, Wynot's hopes and dreams of playing in another state title game were checked by a loss to Falls City Sacred Heart in the D2 semifinals.
Regardless the considerations, Wynot had not been in this position for quite some time, if ever.
“It’s been a wild 38 hours,” Blue Devil coach Steve Wieseler said. “It’s hard to gauge how your team is going to react.”
Wynot reacted like a champion just as Wieseler expected but simply ran out of gas and couldn’t hit a shot Friday morning and, to some degree, Thursday night.
Both teams were lethargic in the early going, but in the fourth quarter, the Broncos erased a 28-20 deficit to take the game on a last-second jump shot with 2.8 seconds left to grab the third-place hardware.
With the score tied 28-28, Wynot set up for some last-second heroics of its own.
The Blue Devils had a pair of great looks at the basket, but the ball just wouldn’t go in the hoop.
“We struggled to score at times all season,” Wieseler said. “But we always played good defense to stay in the games.”
Which is what they did in this game.
After the two misses, Mullen got the ball back with 12.6 seconds remaining on the clock and called timeout at half-court.
The Broncos ran a set play and Shelby Welsh found herself open about 15 feet from the basket on the right side of the baseline.
Welsh swished the shot and Wieseler called timeout with 2.7 seconds left.
Wynot heaved the inbounds pass to midcourt to Karley Heimes, who grabbed the pass, took a dribble and fired up a shot from around 28 feet at the buzzer.
The shot was online but a little short and the Blue Devils settled for the fourth-place hardware.
The finish was a complete opposite to how they game began.
In the first quarter, Wynot appeared to be cruising in the first quarter and ended the frame in the lead 11-2.
The Broncos brought it back to five at the intermission before the Blue Devils grabbed the eight-point advantage heading into the last eight minutes.
“We are obviously going to miss our seniors,” Wieseler said. “We’ll enjoy a little time off and get back to work.”
Class D2 girls third place
Wynot 11 7 10 0 — 28
Mullen 2 11 7 10 — 30
WYNOT (20-8): Amber Lawson 1 0-1 2; Krystal Sudbeck 1 0-0 2; Emersyn Sudbeck 2 0-4 4; Autumn Lawson 0 1-2 1; Kayla Pinkelman 1 0-0 2; Edyn Sudbeck 1 0-6 2; Karley Heimes 5 0-0 12; Kendra Pinkelman 1 0-0 2; Amy Tramp 0 1-2 1.
MULLEN (26-3): Shelby Welsh 4 0-4 8; Hanna Marshall 0 0-2 0; Taylor Svoboda 1 5-6 7; Brooke McCully 1 1-2 3; Samantha Moore 2 3-6 8; Kylie Licking 1 2-2 4.