LINCOLN – Wynot used its patented high-pressure full-court defense to wear down Humphrey St. Francis and make some key plays in the fourth quarter to defeat the Flyers 59-51 for the girls Class D1 state championship at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The Blue Devils “held” St. Francis junior Allison Weidner to 24 points after the Nebraska recruit torched Mullen for 39 in Friday's semifinal.
“Obviously we had a tough, tough task ahead of us with the Weidner girl,” Wynot coach Steve Wieseler said. “We had to get a feel of her speed as good as she is. I felt after we got that figured out, we kind of settled in and offensively we had some kids come off the bench and hit some big shots to keep us in it.”
Weidner opened with the game's first six points on a dribble-drive, a coast-to-coast layup and two free throws.
“We wanted to double-team her,” Wieseler said. “She's always attacking. “Our plan was to get her to give the ball up and everybody else play four-on-four, man-to-man and let one girl face-guard her all the time.
Wieseler assigned seniors Noelle Wieseler and Kaitlyn Heimes to the face-guarding task along with Autumn Lawson and Kendra Pinkelman off the bech. “Early on in the game when she was full of energy and full of speed, we weren't getting that second girl on her to help stop her dribble-drive,” Wieseler said.
Weidner's bucket from the elbow with 1:35 left in the quarter put the Flyers up 14-9. Wynot quickly struck back with 3s by Edyn Sudbeck and Katelyn Heine followed by Sudbeck's putback just before the buzzer to give the Blue Devils a 17-14 lead after one quarter.
Wynot's Shaelee Planer scored off a dribble-drive with two minutes before halftime to give the Blue Devils a 26-20 advantage, but the Flyers answered with a 6-0 run to end the quarter. Kyleigh Sjuts' free throw tied the score at 26 going into the break.
St. Francis opened the third quarter by scoring the first three points and led by as many as four in the first six minutes. Weidner drove for a bucket with exactly two minutes left to give the Flyers a 36-33 advantage. This time Wynot answered with a 6-0 run to close the quarter for a 39-36 lead entering the final eight minutes.
Wynot's Karley Heimes started the fourth quarter by hitting a 15-foot jump shot from the free throw line to put Wynot up by five. But the Flyers fought back. Kyleigh Sjuts' 3 and Weidner's running jumper tied it at 41.
Planer answered for Wynot by splitting a pair of defenders, getting fouled and finishing off a three-point play. Heine then made a steal and layup to put the Blue Devils up by five, 46-41.
St. Francis countered as Weidner found teammate Caitlin Jarosz under the basket on back-to-back possessions and Kaylee Stricklin made one of two free throws to tie it at 46 with 3:52 to play.
On the next possession, Wynot's Lawson drained a 3 from the left wing. The Flyers responded when Weidner made another bullet pass to Jarosz for an easy layup that pulled the Flyers within one, 49-48 with 3:17 left.
“Allison's a fantastic passer and will find an opening,” St. Francis coach Bryan Reichmuth said. “We were standing still earlier where we weren't hitting the flashes that were open.”
Wynot's next possession was the turning point in the game. Michaela Lange made the first of two free throws but missed the second. The fight for the rebound went off a St. Francis player, out of bounds and allowed the Blue Devils to keep the ball, up 50-48.
On the in-bounds play, Karely Heimes fired a 3 that missed but teammate Shaelee Planer corralled the rebound, was fouled and made both free throws to make it a two-possession game, 52-48 with 2:42 left.
“We gave up 12 offensive rebounds and we gave up one off a free throw that really hurt,” Reichmuth said.
St. Francis missed a 3 attempt on the other end, Wynot rebounded, went into delay mode and the Flyers were forced to foul.
The Blue Devils did just enough from the free throw line, hitting 7 of 14 down the stretch while limiting St.Francis to a Lauren Pfeifer 3-point bucket, to hold on for the 59-51 win.
Reichmuth said the Blue Devils had his squad out of sync offensively for much of the contest. “Their pressure is just fantastic,” he said. “That's a great basketball team that beat us. At the end of the day, our offense was a little stagnant. They pushed us way out and we were a little out of sync but we made a run; we just didn't get her finished off.”
The Blue Devils' victory avenged a 66-50 loss to the Flyers earlier in the season.
“We played them in the holiday tournament, so now they're more in shape, more focused,” Weidner said. “They've improved a lot from the first time we played them.”
Karley Heimes agreed. “We were coming off Christmas break and we all ate a lot,” she said. “But we were unprepared and we were hoping that we were going to meet them at the end of the season.”
Wynot 17 9 13 20 - 59
Humphrey St. Francis 14 12 10 15 - 51
WYNOT (25-4): Shaelee Planer 4-9 6-9 14; Noelle Wieseler 0-1 0-0 0; Katelyn Heine 3-8 3-4 10; Kaitlyn Heimes 0-4 0-0 0; Michaela Lange 0-5 12 1; Whitney Hochstein 1-1 2-4 4; Autumn Lawson 3-4 2-4 9; Karley Heimes 5-12 2-6 12; Emersyn Sudbeck 1-1 0-0 3; Kendra Pinkelman 0-1 0-0 0; Edyn Sudbeck 2-2 0-0 5; Krystal Sudbeck 0-0 1-2 1; Totals 19-48 17-31 59.
HUMPHREY ST. FRANCIS (25-3): Kyleigh Sjuts 2-6 1-2 6; Caitlin Jarosz 3-5 1-3 7; Lauren Pfeifer 1-3 0-0 3; Allison Weidner 9-17 6-6 24; Alissa Kosch 1-8 0-0 3; Kaylee Stricklin 2-6 2-5 6; Emma Baumgart 1-2 0-1 2; Totals 19-47 10-17 51.