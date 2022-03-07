LINCOLN — The Wynot Blue Devils were defeated by the Falls City Sacred Heart Irish 46-29 in the quarterfinals of the Nebraska Class D2 girls state basketball tournament on Monday morning at Lincoln Northeast High School.
The loss ends a 12-game winning streak in first-round games for the Blue Devils.
Karley Heimes got the first points of the day with a 3-pointer in the first quarter. The Irish tied the game not long after, then broke it with a Jessica Wertenberger 3-pointer with two minutes, 17 seconds left, giving the green and white a lead they would hold onto for the rest of the period.
Two layups by Erison Vonderschmidt helped Sacred Heart extend its lead in the second quarter. The Blue Devils came within five later on, but a drive by Rachel Magdanz made it 20-13 at halftime.
Wynot was held without a field goal in the period. All three of their points came on free throws by Amber Lawson.
The Irish opened the third on a 4-0 run thanks to a pair of drives by Magdanz, which Heimes answered with another 3 with 5:02 remaining.
A 3-point play by Heimes kept the Blue Devils within striking distance, but Sacred Heart answered with a 7-0 run, which was kickstarted by layups by Vonderschmidt and a 3 by DeLanie Witt just before the buzzer.
Magdanz stayed hot in the final eight minutes, scoring each of FCSH’s first six points. A 3 from Allison Wieseler made it an 11-point game with 3:04 to go, but the Irish were able to kill clock, make free throws and come away with the win.
The teams had faced off in last year’s Class D2 semifinals, with the Irish prevailing 41-27. This was the eighth time in the past nine years the Irish and Blue Devils faced each other in the tournament.
Falls City Sacred Heart moves on to face either Anselmo-Merna or Sterling in the semifinals on Wednesday, March 9, at 6 p.m. at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.
CLASS D2 GIRLS QUARTERFINAL
Wynot 10 3 6 10 — 29
FCSH 13 7 13 13 — 46
WYNOT (15-11): Myrah Sudbeck 3; Allison Wieseler 3; Kendra Pinkelman 4; Kinslee Heimes 2; Amber Lawson 5; Karley Heimes 12.
FALLS CITY SACRED HEART (25-3): Rachel Magdanz 18; Olivia Eickhoff 5; Sadie Tisdel 1; DeLanie Witt 3; Jessica Wertenberger 5; Erison Vonderschmidt 15.