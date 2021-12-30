CROFTON — David cast a stone at Goliath in the boys contest while it was business as usual on the girls side of the Crofton holiday tournament here Wednesday night.
The smallest school, Wynot, took down the largest school, West Point-Beemer, in the boys final 62-52 while Crofton took down Humphrey St. Francis on the girls side 46-31.
The analogy may be a bit out there, but Wynot and West Point-Beemer put on quite a show in the boys final.
Wynot seemed poised to run away with the first-place trophy, but the Cadets were not going to go away.
"They have some great kids playing for them," Blue Devil coach Lee Heimes said. "They have some big players that would normally give us fits."
After leading 16-12 at the end of the first eight minutes, Wynot went up by 11 at the halftime break.
The Blue Devils’ lead remained around 10 points throughout the second half until the fourth quarter.
West Point-Beemer's Riley Penrose converted a traditional 3-point play when he was fouled while scoring with 6:14 left in the contest to pull the Cadets back to within five at 51-46.
"This game was really good for us," Heimes said. "They are a great team, and we showed we could play right with them — they really pushed us and made us better."
Keegan Doggett then drove the ball in the paint for another West Point-Beemer bucket after a Heimes timeout and the Cadets had battled back to within a single possession, 51-48.
Wynot's Charlie Schroeder got the Blue Devils back on track with a drive into the lane with 5:15 left, scoring two of his team-high 17 points on the night to put his team back up five.
He showed up on the other end of the court for a huge block in the middle to prevent a Cadet answer, but West Point-Beemer had a little left in the tank.
A pair of Doggett free throws with 3:55 remaining made it a three-point game again, 53-50, but Schroeder answered again with a fast-break layup after a free throw from teammate Colin Wieseler.
The Cadets scored on a pair of charity tosses from Riley Penrose, but the Blue Devils took it from there with three straight baskets from Zack Foxhoven to close out the game by the 10-point advantage.
In the girls game, Crofton did what Crofton usually does and got defensive in the contest to turn back Humphrey St. Francis 46-31.
The Warriors didn't score the entire third frame but still held a one-point advantage heading into the final eight minutes.
"We really struggled to score in the third quarter," Crofton coach Aaron Losing said. "They are really quick and play some pretty good defense as well. Thankfully we did just enough to stay ahead and got things going again."
Losing and the Warriors were a little short-handed on the night, suiting up only nine players.
"We have one starter and three other players who would play sitting next to me in street clothes," Losing said. "We had some other players step up and, down the road, that will be great for our team, but we're going to need everyone as the season progresses."
After Crofton went to the intermission in front 28-18, the Flyers put on the pressure in the third to climb back into the game.
"Games like this against a really good team like Crofton really set us up for the rest of the season," St. Francis coach Bryan Reichmuth said. "Our team is finding its own identity this year, and I like where we are."
Kaylee Stricklin did most of the offensive damage in the third to bring the Flyers back with three baskets in the paint to make the score 28-24 with just over a minute remaining in the quarter.
A free throw by Shelby Gilsdorf and a drive in the lane by Karly Kessler finished the scoring in the frame and left the Flyers down by a single point, 28-27.
"I told the girls after the third to just keep playing defense," Losing said. "I told them our best offense will come from our defense. Thankfully that's how it worked out."
Ella Wragge and Caitlin Guenther scored inside for the Warriors to open the final eight minutes, but Stricklin had a brief answer for St. Francis with a traditional 3-point play with 6:36 left on the clock, the last of her 17 points in the game.
Guenther scored again inside before Wragge buried a 3-pointer with 3:45 left to put Crofton up 37-30 and forcing Reichmuth to ask for a timeout.
The Warriors closed out the game by making 7 of 8 free throws to pull away with the 15-point win.
Boys game
West Point-Beemer 12 8 21 11 — 52
Wynot 16 15 20 11 — 62
WEST POINT-BEEMER (3-6): Riley Penrose 1 5-6 7; Keegan Doggett 7 3-4 18; Miguel Perez 6 1-3 14; Grayson Meyer 1 1-2 3; Noah Ernesti 5 0-0 10.
WYNOT (9-0): Zack Foxhoven 5 0-0 11; Dylan Heine 3 0-0 7; Tim Steinhaus 1 0-0 2; Charlie Schroeder 7 1-3 17; Jack Kuchta 6 1-2 15; Chase Schroeder 2 0-0 5; Colin Wieseler 1 3-4 5.
Girls game
Humphrey St. Francis 4 14 9 4 — 31
Crofton 12 16 0 18 — 46
HUMPHREY ST. FRANCIS (8-2): Emma Baumgart 1 0-2 2; Karly Kessler 1 0-0 2; Kylee Wessel 2 0-0 4; Shelby Gilsdorf 0 1-2 1; Kaylee Stricklin 8 1-2 17; Isabel Preister 2 1-2 5.
CROFTON (10-1): Alexis Folkers 1 8-8 11; Jayden Jordan 4 0-0 10; Ella Wragge 5 0-0 11; Caitlin Guenther 5 0-0 10; Cassie Allen 1 1-2 4.