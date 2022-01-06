We’re only a month into the boys high school basketball season, but we’ve already been given some great moments and learned a lot about some of the area’s top teams.
Whether it’s a program that’s been at or near the top for several years or an upstart looking to prove itself, the 2021-22 season is set to be another in which many of Northeast and North Central Nebraska’s teams will be making noise throughout the state.
Among those is one of the area’s remaining undefeated teams. The Wynot Blue Devils lost all five starters last season after making it to the first round of the state tournament in March. During that stretch run, many of the younger players saw the court and gained valuable minutes. Now they’ve been instrumental to Wynot’s hot start.
“We had a lot of younger guys that got a lot of playing time. They’ve played well together and passed the ball pretty well,” coach Lee Heimes said. “They’ve got some great leaders that come out, do it fast, and they keep it brewing.”
Heimes also wants his team to get better each day, and he sees it in the hard work the players bring to practice.
“The kids just keep working hard. They’re very receptive to coaching, and they want to listen and learn. They’re a great group of guys that want to get better.”
In its third game of the season, Wynot edged out Guardian Angels Central Catholic 56-54 in triple overtime. It was then that the Blue Devils realized what they’re capable of this season
“We learned a lot about ourselves and what we’re capable of doing and just kind of pieced everything together,” Heimes said.
CLASS C
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family may be in a new class, but it hasn’t missed a beat so far. The Bulldogs are undefeated with wins over Clarkson/Leigh, Lutheran High Northeast and North Bend Central, who all have four losses between them. The big driving force has been an offense that averages more than 65 points per game. They’ll host Wisner-Pilger on Tuesday.
The Blue Devils, meanwhile, have been running the table with defense. Wayne allows just 36.5 points a game, including less than 30 in two of its past four. Its win against a strong Cedar Catholic team, as well as two-loss Wakefield and one-loss O’Neill, brings the Blue Devils up to the No. 2 spot. However, if they want to stay undefeated, they’ll have to go through Norfolk Catholic on Thursday.
It’s safe to say that Hartington Cedar Catholic’s performance at the Northeast Nebraska Shootout has put it on the map. The Trojans beat the defending C1 state champion in Auburn 71-69 in six overtimes.The Trojans have since beaten South Sioux City and Osmond but now face a tough test at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge on Thursday night.
Welcome to the ratings, Clarkson/Leigh. The Patriots fell to HLHF in their season-opener but haven’t lost since. That streak has included a 45-42 win over Howells-Dodge, the defending Class D1 finalist. Jarred Novotny and Eli Hays lead the team with 15 and 10 points per game, respectively. A crucial stretch of East Husker games awaits.
The Jaguars seem to be handling life in Class C2 fairly well, outside their loss to the Patriots. They won each of their games in the Centura holiday tournament by 10 points against two strong C1 teams in Centura (4-4) and Fort Calhoun (7-2). Next up, a trip to face the Flyers of Humphrey St. Francis.
Much like the Jaguars and Bulldogs, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge has done pretty well in C2 after being in D1 last year. Jake Rath and Evan Haisch have led a team whose only loss came in the opening round of the Northeast Nebraska Shootout to Auburn. If they want to further prove themselves as a team to beat in Class C2, they’ll have the chance to do so on Thursday when Cedar Catholic comes to town.
Norfolk Catholic looks more complete a month into this season. The Knights have gone undefeated since losing to Class B’s Omaha Gross Catholic 37-36 to start the year. Ben Hammond has emerged as their top scorer with 15 a game. Kade Pieper is averaging almost a double-double a game, with nine points and nine rebounds a game. They’ve won both of their Mid-State Conference games — vs. Boone Central and at Battle Creek — so far, but the conference’s best team in Wayne comes to Norfolk on Thursday.
Lutheran High cracks the list after a statement win over Wakefield on Tuesday. Down nine heading into the fourth quarter, the Eagles leaned on the 1-3-1 and got the points they needed to in defeating a Trojans team that looked like one of the best in C2.
CLASS D
O’Neill St. Mary’s has looked strong to start its campaign, with its only losses coming away from home to C2 schools in Fremont Bergan and the defending champ in Grand Island Central Catholic. Such games will have it ready for a Niobrara Valley Conference that’s looking more and more competitive.
You can’t talk about this Wynot team without talking about Charlie Schroeder and Jack Kuchta, who can do a little bit of everything on both ends of the floor. They join Jonathan Dodge and Tyler Nicke to make a group of seniors that’s been instrumental to their success so far. They’ll play Tri County Northeast on Thursday, then travel to face Cedar Catholic on Tuesday.
Elgin Public/Pope John comes in after impressive wins over Riverside twice and one over a strong Wausa team (more on the Vikings later). It did lose to Elkhorn Valley but played far from its best game that night.
I’m a little wary of Humphrey St. Francis to start the season. The Flyers haven’t beaten anyone with a winning record yet. A team with a winning record they did play (Riverside) beat them in Humphrey by 13. It’s not a death sentence by any means, but I do wonder if they can continue to play well with games against Howells-Dodge and Burwell coming up this weekend.
Ainsworth is the highest of the new teams to crack the Class D polls for the first time. The Bulldogs sport wins at Elkhorn Valley and more recently at home against Burwell, which finished third in Class D1 last season. With the win, Ainsworth is at least in the conversation for the best teams in D1, but can it still play well against a C1 team in Minden?
Wausa cracks the rankings with a 7-2 record and great numbers from Jaxson Claussen and Jon Nissen, who lead the team with 20.2 and 11.8 points per game, respectively. A big opportunity awaits on Thursday, when the Vikings take on Lutheran High Northeast to begin a tournament.
A 7-2 mark that includes a win over Spalding Academy has Stuart in the polls for the first time. The Broncos have been reliant on their offense so far. In each of their wins, they scored at least 50 points. In both of their losses, they scored fewer. It’s early in the season, but eventually they’ll need to find ways to win low-scoring games.
Many wondered if Walthill’s offensive production would take a step back after losing Kaden Sheridan and Zander Lovejoy. Thanks to Tyrese Lovejoy, Walthill has been able to continue scoring, averaging 72.6 points a game. I do wonder if Walthill can get physical down the stretch. A Friday fight against Wakefield may answer that and more.
TOP GAMES THIS WEEK
Thursday: Wayne at Norfolk Catholic; Hartington Cedar Catholic at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge.
Friday: Howells-Dodge at Humphrey St. Francis; Walthill at Wakefield; Ainsworth at Minden; Laurel-Concord-Coleridge at Winnebago.
Saturday: Humphrey St. Francis at Burwell; North Bend Central at Pierce; O’Neill St. Mary’s at Anselmo-Merna.
Tuesday: Wynot vs. Hartington Cedar Catholic; Laurel-Concord-Coleridge vs. Wayne.