LINCOLN – Wynot didn’t get the start it wanted in Satuday’s Class D2 state tournament championship game.
Despite that, the Blue Devils came agonizingly close to the finish they desired.
Top-seeded Falls City Sacred Heart (26-3) scored the first 10 points, holding Wynot scoreless until the second quarter but had to overcome the Blue Devils’ furious fourth-quarter comeback to prevail 33-32 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Wynot (18-10) scored the first 11 points of the final period to turn a 29-21 deficit into a 32-29 lead.
But Sacred Heart (26-3) held the Blue Devils scoreless for the final 3:33 and scored the final points on a pair of Jentry Lechtenberg free throws with 1:02 remaining to go back ahead.
Wynot got one final chance after an offensive foul was called on the Irish with 39.1 seconds left.
Coach Steve Wieseler took a timeout with 21.1 seconds to go, but the Blue Devils couldn’t get a good look and had to settle for Kinslee Heimes’ desperation 30-footer at the buzzer, which was off the mark.
“We had a play set up for either a kickout back screen or a 3-point shot, then if they would play it, we would slip to the bucket and try to get it there,” he said. “We were out of timeouts and a credit to Falls City, they defended it well.”
It was a rough start for both teams, although Wynot had the worst of it while going scoreless and shooting 0 for 11 from the floor in the first quarter.
Falls City Sacred Heart escaped the period with a 4-0 lead with its lone basket coming on a layup by Jentry Lechtenberg with 4:10 remaining and Jessica Werternberger hitting a pair of free throws with 1:12 remaining.
Makinley Scholl scored then got a steal and layup to quickly double the lead to 8-0 with 6:36 remaining in the first half. She added a third consecutive make 30 seconds later to push the Irish lead into double figures.
Scholl scored eight points in the quarter after having 15 all season entering the state tournament.
“She had only scored a few points all year, but she got some layups and back cuts,” Wieseler said. “We fell apart in the second quarter in the little things. … We probably lost that game in the second quarter when we fell apart.”
Wynot finally broke its drought of 13 consecutive misses and 10:39 when Heimes banked in a 3-pointer. Post Kayla Pinkelman also hit a 3 after having only one all season.
“That’s what they were giving us,” Wieseler said. “They are so hard to score on defensively that they were giving us the 3-pointer at the top of the key, and that’s where a lot of our offense was coming from.”
And the Blue Devils kept edging closer, getting within 17-14 at the half when Amber Lawson was fouled at the buzzer and made two free throws with no time on the clock.
“We scored on a banked 3-point play and got things going,” Wieseler said.
Werternberger put up seven points in the third quarter to help the Irish start to pull away again.
They led 29-21 with 57 seconds left in the third quarter when they lost starter DeLanie Witt to a knee injury. The game remained stuck on that score until Courney Pinkelman’s second 3-pointer of the half brought Wynot within 29-24 with 5:19 remaining in the game.
“We had a kid come off the bench who hadn’t played much this year hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key there and that kind of got us going,” Wieseler said. “It snowballed on us in a good way.”
Kayla Pinkelman drove and scored, and it was suddenly a one-possession game again with 4:32 to go.
Then Heimes drained a 3-pointer from the left side 20 seconds later, and the game was tied for the first time since Falls City Sacred Heart first scored.
Heimes,who led the Blue Devils with 10 points, added another trey from near the top of the key, and Wynot owned its first lead 32-29 with 3:36 left. But the Blue Devils never scored again.
“We made some errors down the stretch there,” Wieseler said.
The programs have combined to win 13 of the past 14 Class D2 titles. The only exception in that span was in 2021 when Humphrey St. Francis defeated the Irish in the championship game.
Sacred Heart improved to 5-4 all time against Wynot in state tournament games.
“We’ve played this team over the years a lot,” Wieseler said. “They know us very well. We knew offensively it was going to be a struggle for us. They are always so well prepared for us, and vice versa.”
CLASS D2 STATE TOURNAMENT
Wynot 0 14 7 11 – 32
Falls City SH 4 13 12 4 – 33
WYNOT (18-10): Myrah Sudbeck 0-2 0-0 0; Allison Wieseler 1-7 0-2 2; Kinslee Heimes 3-9 2-4 11; Kayla Pinkelman 2-3 0-0 5; Amber Lawson 1-4 4-4 6; Lauren Haberman 1-5 0-0 2; Kenna Oligmueller 0-0 0-0 0; Courtney Pinkelman 2-3 0-0 6; Annika Heimes 0-0 0-0 0; Jaylin Geisen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 10-33 6-10 32.
FALLS CITY SACRED HEART (26-3): Olivia Eickhoff 1-4 2-6 4; DeLanie Witt 0-1 0-0 0; Jentry Lechtenberg 2-5 2-4 6; Jessica Wertenberger 2-5 7-7 11; Macy Keller 1-2 0-0 2; Makinley Scholl 5-8 0-2 10; Daycee Witt 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 11-26 11-19 33.