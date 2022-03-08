LINCOLN — A game firmly within grasp of the Wynot Blue Devils slipped away in the second half as they fell to the Osceola Bulldogs 52-48 in the Class D2 boys state quarterfinals on Tuesday morning at Lincoln Southeast High School.
“In the second half, keeping them off the boards was the biggest challenge,” coach Lee Heimes said. “It took a little bit away from us in terms of pushing the ball up the floor and getting easy buckets.”
The Blue Devils led by as many as 11 points with three minutes, six seconds left in the second quarter following a three a piece from Zack Foxhoven and Carson Wiesler.
From there going into the third quarter, Osceola went on an 11-0 run, capped off by a three from Isaiah Zelasney with 7:06 to go in the third.
The Bulldogs would pull ahead twice in the third, but the Blue Devils took it back twice; once on a three from Colin Wieseler and once on a slam dunk by Charlie Schroeder off a turnover that he forced. It was enough to keep the blue and white up 46-41 heading into the final eight minutes.
Zelasney single-handedly tied it back up with a two and a three to open the fourth. Chase Schroeder put Wynot back up 48-46 on a layup with 4:10 remaining.
It would be the Blue Devils’ final points of the day.
Osceola, meanwhile, began to pound the inside with Gustafson, whose 22 points and 14 rebounds were both team highs. He tied it up with a two, then hit a pair of free throws with 2:01 remaining. He and Wyatt Urban hit one more before the game was over.
Wynot had its chances to stay in the game in the fourth, but just couldn’t get anything to go in the final minutes. As a team, the Blue Devils went 6 for 15 from the field and 1 for 9 from three-point range.
The blue and white were outrebounded 36-29 as a team. They forced 13 Osceola turnovers in the first half, but committed eight of their own in the second.
“They created some problems with us,” Heimes said. “There were a few turnovers where if we take care of the ball a little more we get another shot and maybe things fall a little differently.”
It’s the second straight year Wynot has dropped their state tournament opener. It lost to Humphrey St. Francis in the quarterfinals of the 2021 quarterfinals.
Still a team with just four seniors that only lost three games has coach Heimes feeling proud.
“The kids played hard,” he said. “We got some great senior leadership. They did everything I asked them to.”
Osceola moves on to face O’Neill St. Mary’s in the state semifinals on Thursday at 6 p.m. in the Bob Devaney Center.
NEBRASKA BOYS CLASS D2 STATE QUARTERFINALS
Osceola 12 16 13 11 — 52
Wynot 19 14 13 2 — 48
OSCEOLA (22-5): Isaiah Zelasney, 5-12 1-9 13; Pierce Branting, 1-4 0-0 3; Ryan Pheak, 1-1 0-0 2; Wyatt Urban, 0-7 2-6 2; Kale Gustafson, 7-10 8-10 22; Carter Girard, 4-4 2-2 10; Total, 18 -38 13-27 52.
WYNOT (23-3): Zack Foxhoven, 4-11 1-1 11; Dylan Heine, 1-4 0-0 3; Carson Wieseler, 2-4 2-4 7; Charlie Schroeder, 5-14 0-2 10; Jack Kuchta, 3-5 0-0 7; Chase Schroeder, 3-6 1-2 4; Colin Wieseler, 1-4 1-2 4; Total, 19-48 4-9 48.