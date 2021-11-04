Wynot advances over Stuart

LINCOLN — After Stuart knocked Wynot in the mouth in the opening set then took a 2-1 lead after three, the Blue Devils came back using a new focus on their play at the net and turned away the Broncos to advance to Friday morning's semifinals against Falls City Sacred Heart.
"We knew this was going to be a very tough match," Wynot coach Tammy Wieseler said. "They are a great team and very well coached. It was just a great state tournament match between a couple of really good teams."
The two teams butted heads on Oct. 26 in a D2 sub-district final that Wynot won 3-1 before Thursday’s match went the distance in the opening round here in Lincoln at Pinnacle Bank Arena 16-25, 25-16, 21-25, 25-20 and 15-9.
"We wanted to stay aggressive the entire match," Stuart coach Sandy Miller said. "We did just that. We had found a way to get through their block in the first three sets, but they clamped down on us in the fourth set and the last set."
The Broncos looked poised to end the match early in the fourth set as they sprinted to a 7-2 lead out of the gate.
With the set tied 2-2, Stuart got a winner from Lacey Paxton off a Blue Devil touch, then got some help from Wynot with back-to-back hitting errors. Lexi Schroder smashed a kill to make it 6-2 before Wynot was called for being in the net to complete a 5-0 run for Stuart.
Wynot went on a run of its own to make it 7-6 with a directional kill by Karley Heimes, one of 17 of her match-high winners, and a block by Heimes and Amber Lawson sandwiched between a couple of Bronco hitting errors.
Eventually the set would be tied at 19-19 after Heimes hit another slam and Stuart made a couple of errors.
"It's hard to call some of the points an error when the rallies last so long this time of year," Wieseler said. "Eventually something’s got to give and someone is going to score. There may have been several great plays leading up to someone hitting the ball out of bounds or off the net."
Miller agreed.
"You have to earn every point when you get this far," she said. "I really like the way our team competed, we lost to a very good team with a lot of experience down here in Lincoln. We have plenty to be proud of and plenty to take into next season."
Wynot closed out set four with another block, this one by Lawson and Krystal Sudbeck, and ace serve from Heimes and a double-hit called against the Broncos.
The teams traded hitting errors to make the score 23-20 then Sudbeck hit a directional shot down the side for a point and after an extended volley, the Broncos had a hitting error just over the baseline, forcing the fifth and final race to 15.
"This is what state tournament volleyball is all about — two great teams getting together with everything on the line," Wieseler said. "Fortunately, this time we came out on top."
In the sprint to 15, Wynot led 4-0, 10-6, 12-8 and finished with a couple of kills from Heimes, which was only fitting.
Although Heimes led the way, the supporting cast for Wieseler and the Blue Devils proved they were more than competent to enhance Heimes' performance or spell her from being the only option.
"Karley struggled early and we had girls step in and we didn't miss a beat," Wieseler said. "She's a great teammate and a great player and would rather see her friends and teammates do just as well."
"We are so excited to get past this first match," Kendra Pinkelman said. "We just wanted to keep doing what we have done and make sure we did all we could do to keep going. We really care about each other and want everyone to do well and contribute — and everyone has."
The Blue Devils will move along to take on Falls City Sacred Heart in the semifinals of D2 Friday at 9 a.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Although the teams have matched up on many occasions on the court here in Lincoln, it has usually been after a long winter and a much larger court.
"I'm sure we have probably played them before but I don't recall exactly when," Wieseler said. "We know they will be good and we know we will do everything we can to be ready for them. It's the state tournament."
Wynot defeats Stuart 16-25, 25-16, 21-25, 25-20, 15-9.
STUART (26-6): Cadence Kramer 5k, 2b, 1d, 1s; Taya Schmaderer 2k, 1a, 20d, 23s; Lacey Paxton 10k, 19d; Trenadi Dodds 14d; Sydney Estill 8k, 2a, 12d, 13s; Lexi Schroder 13k, 2b, 3a, 16d, 1s; Sarah Wallinger 4k, 2a, 4d, 1s; Addisyn Ketteler 3a, 3d.