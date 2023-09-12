A pair of players making the most of their opportunities helped the Class A No. 7-rated Norfolk High softball team extend its winning ways on Tuesday.
Junior first baseman Payton Wylie might not have been an obvious choice to fill in a vacant clean-up spot in the lineup. She was 2 for 10 for the season and hadn’t had an at bat in the Panthers’ previous five games prior to the 10-8 and 12-1 doubleheader sweep of Kearney at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park.
But she earned her spot by going a combined 4 for 7 with nine RBIs and four runs.
And senior Kayla Bobeldyke picked up a save in the opener and a complete-game win in the four inning nightcap after pitching 3 ⅔ innings over the previous 10 games.
Things progressively got better for Norfolk High(12-4) throughout the doubleheader, which started with the Bearcats(7-11) leading 5-0.
“I don’t think we were ready to go in game one,” coach Derek Siedschlag said. “We dug ourselves a 5-0 hole. But I thought we showed our toughness to battle back. We kept crawling back and got within one or two, and then they’d score another one.
“I told them about the fifth inning it was time for us to take the lead and the momentum, and then good things would happen. That’s what happened. It was good grittiness and toughness – a good team win.”
Wylie’s solo home run capped off a four-run bottom of the third that got the Panthers back within 5-4.
“We were just kind of down a little bit and then we knew that we needed to just step it up and get our energy back up,” Wylie said.
Norfolk took a 10-7 lead by plating five runs in the fifth inning. Emerson Waldow, Wylie, Jessica Schmidt, Brooklyn Branz and Zoey Nielsen all singled in a run.
After Kearney cut it to 10-8 in the sixth, Bobeldyke replaced Schmidt in the circle. She allowed one hit over the final 1 ⅔ innings to earn the save.
Schmidt picked up the win with the unusual line of eight runs allowed on 17 hits with 10 strikeouts and no walks.
“Jessica threw well. Kearney hit the ball well tonight,” Siedschlag said. “We were trying to pitch inside-outside, and they could handle everywhere we were pitching.”
Bobeldyke maintained her success into the second game, allowing one run on seven hits with two strikeouts.
“She hasn’t had much opportunity lately to throw much,” Siedschlag said. “It’s been how things have set up with who we’ve been playing and how things have gone with our pitching.
“I told her when we got here at 4 o’clock to be ready to go because she was going to have to throw at some point tonight. She responded really well. If you haven’t pitched the last three or four games or you haven’t played, you have to be ready.”
Wylie also proved that she was ready. She went 2 for 3 in the second game with six RBIs, including a grand slam.
“We had to have someone step up and that’s exactly what she did,” Siedschlag said. “She had really good at bats and hit the ball well. That’s what she’s been doing in practice. If she keeps doing that, she’s going to find more at bats here in live play.”
With usual cleanup hitter Miley Wichman unavailable for the doubleheader, the door was open for Wylie.
“We put her right in that four hole and she did her job,” Siedschlag said. “That’s exactly what we expect of her. She’s fully capable of that and has a lot of pop in her bat. She’s a good kid and is always ready to go.”
Wylie, who started the season on the junior varsity roster and has been on the bench lately for varsity games, was a little surprised and nervous when she found out her role against Kearney.
“I was a little bit scared, but I knew I had to be ready for everything,” she said. “I just went up there with an approach and got it done.
“I wasn’t really hoping to hit a home run. I was just hoping for a base hit oppo (opposite field) or up the middle. It just came off the bat. (The grand slam) felt really good, especially getting to the plate with everyone cheering me on.”
Brylee Severance had a three-run homer in the first inning while Kylie Baumgard was 3 for 3 with a pair of doubles.
Siedschlag said the wins were important as the Panthers continue to battle for postseason positioning, including potentially hosting a district tournament.
And they want to keep momentum going into a key stretch next week when they host No. 2 Lincoln East for a doubleheader on Tuesday and play both No. 1 Gretna and No. 5 Papillion-La Vista in a triangular on Thursday, Sept. 21.
First game
Kearney 212 111 0 – 8 18 1
Norfolk 004 150 x – 10 13 1
WP: Jessica Schmidt. LP: Lauren Schmeits. Sv.: Kayla Bobeldyke. 2B: (KEA) Kesley Hatcher 2. Schmeits 2, Kami Kaskie, Olivia Wright; (NOR) Payton Schnoor, Emerson Waldow, Kylie Baumgard. 3B: (KEA) Jordan Felker. HR: (KEA) Ava Magnani; (NOR) Payton Wylie, Brooklyn Branz.
Second game
Kearney 001 0 – 1 7 0
Norfolk 642 x – 12 11 1
WP: Kayla Bobeldyke. LP: Ava Magnani. 2B: (KEA) Kami Kaskie, Emily Drackley; (NOR) Kylie Baumgard 2, Jessica Schmidt. HR: (KEA) Kaskie; (NOR) Brylee Severance, Payton Wylie.