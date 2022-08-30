WSC's Kneifl still learning

WAYNE — The Wayne State volleyball team will open the home season with an upgrade at Rice Auditorium, but its veteran coach is still learning.
Scott Kneifl returns to open his 19th season and continues learning after taking over for coach Sharon Vanis back in 2005 after serving as her assistant.
"Absolutely you learn something every day," Kneifl said. “I have been fortunate to coach with some great people, and I've learned something from all of them."
That aside, his colleagues picked his team to finish third in the 16-team Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, but Kneifl has been around long enough to know that respect is nice but it doesn't translate into what he and his team are expecting to accomplish this season.
"When it gets down to the end of season, winning and losing can come down to a single play, a call or someone else getting a break," the coach said. "It can be very frustrating. You feel like you have done everything you should have done, then you aren't allowed to move forward."
The coach is referring to last year's squad that missed out on an NCAA Division II regional opportunity after completing a 22-8 record.
"If you win the season conference title or the conference tournament, you are invited to move on to the regional," the coach said. "If you don't, you're at the mercy of the committee to wait for an invitation."
The Wildcats did not win the regular-season title and did not win the league tourney to end up on the outside looking in after navigating the NSIC regular season with a 14-6 record.
Kneifl has plenty of firepower returning this season, including all but one starter and several letter winners.
The returnees include a couple of NSIC all-conference selections in Maggie Brahmer and Taya Beller.
Brahmer from Pierce and Beller from Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family are both sophomores and averaged more than six kills per set between them last season.
"We have a lot of young and dynamic players coming back," Brahmer said. "We are young, but we have played a lot of volleyball and know each other very well."
The talented duo redshirted as freshmen, then lost the 2020 season to COVID before hitting the court last season, where they flourished.
"It was great to get on the court," Brahmer said. "We had basically practiced for two years, which was great as we got to know each other and improve. But it's really great to get out and play."
The Wildcats return plenty of talent defensively as well, most notably Jessie Brandl, who will be a senior this season and starred at Stanton High School before becoming a Wildcat.
"I was a hitter in high school, but I was always very good at the back row," Brandl said. "When I got here to Wayne State I had to focus on playing defense all the time. It's been great."
After being a defensive specialist and playing in a single rotation, she will be moving to libero this season, which will allow her to be on the court all the time.
"We have great hitters on this team already. I had to learn a new role," Brandl said. "I'm glad I did."
Her coach agreed and pointed out some players need to adjust when they arrive on campus.
"All of our players were stars back on their high school teams," Kneifl said. "We recruit the kind of players who will put the team first and will do whatever is necessary to make the team better."
As usual, the Wildcat schedule will prepare the team for the challenges ahead.
The team traveled to Manhattan, Kansas, last week to scrimmage Kansas State University before embarking on its aggressive regular-season schedule.
WSC will officially open the campaign at a tournament in New York on Thursday and Friday and will play in the prestigious Colorado Premier Tournament in early September.
The Wildcats’ home opener is slated for Friday, Sept. 9, against NSIC front-runner Concordia-St. Paul. Wayne State plans to unveil the new club seating area from the renovations at Rice Auditorium over the summer.
"We jump right into the fire to begin the season," Kneifl said. "Every match, every point becomes important."