WAYNE — The Wayne State women's soccer players came to practice this fall and were greeted by a new surface to practice and play matches on at the Wayne State Soccer Complex adjacent to Bob Cunningham Field.
Field turf was installed late this summer, just one of many improvements happening on campus.
The price tag for the new turf and other improvements at the soccer complex came to just a little over $1 million and, according to athletic director Mike Powicki, the upgrade was needed.
"We needed that field to be more versatile to accommodate other programs," Powicki said. "With soccer using the facility, the natural turf was adequate. But we plan to add rugby on campus and possibly some of our additional club sports, which could have torn up the natural grass."
He also pointed out the economic and aesthetic value of the new turf.
"Obviously, there will be savings in mowing and watering compared to natural turf," he said. "And it looks great. It's helpful in recruiting and is something we can all be proud of."
Back for Wildcat soccer is second-year coach Emily Hesler and a returning cast that includes an all-conference performer from last season along with a couple of top scorers.
Hesler guided the Wildcats to a 6-8-4 record last year and a 6-6-3 record in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, which left them one spot away from the NSIC tournament.
Chloe Schlines returns after an all-NSIC second-team performance last year as a defender who paced Wayne State to five shutouts.
Midfielder Payton Haliburton is the top returning scorer with three goals and three assists last season. She will be joined by the top returnee in shots on goal, Morgan Rhodes, who recorded 22 total shots and nine shots on goal.
Other returning scorers include Annika Syvrud with three goals and one assist and Skylar Stueckrath with a pair of goals.
Ten players will be new to the team this fall, including a couple of junior college transfers who should help immediately.
The preseason NSIC coaches poll picked the Wildcats to finish 10th this season.
The Wildcats will open the season at home on their new turf against Northwest Missouri State on Friday before hitting the road for six consecutive matches. Their conference home opener is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 23, against Minnesota-Crookston.