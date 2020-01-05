WAYNE: After dropping a conference game to the University of Sioux Falls on Friday night, the Wayne State College women rebounded to get back in the win column with a 79-62 thumping of Southwest Minnesota State University here at Rice Auditorium Saturday afternoon.
After the teams traded punches early, the Wildcats went up 7-4 on a three from Kylie Hammer, a trend Hammer’s coach, Brent Pollari has noticed in her sophomore campaign.
“Kylie has worked very hard to become a three-point shooter,” Pollari said. “She could always take the ball to the basket, but now she adds that element to her game which is good for our team.”
WSC methodically added to its lead throughout the opening 10-minute quarter and eventually settled on an 11-point advantage at the first rest stop after leading by 13 earlier in the frame.
Josey Ryan canned a three with :46 left in the first to put the Wildcats up 28-15.
“I am getting more and more comfortable on the floor,” Ryan said. “My teammates are all so great and we’re like one big family – we really like to succeed together.”
The Mustangs nibbled into the lead in the second but Wayne State still seemed in control with a 45-36 lead at the intermission.
“I like where we are right now,” Pollari said. “We took a very good team to the end lasy night with 28 turnovers – we played much better today, but we certainly still have work to do to continue to get better.”
SMSU crawled back to within seven halfway through the second period, but a Brittany Bongartz make in the paint and back-to-back layups by Ryan pushed the lead back to 13 with 3:05 left before the intermission.
“Josey has a high basketball IQ,” Mollari said. “She knows when to make a basketball play and when to stay within the offense – rare for a freshman.”
Ryan picked Wayne State after considering offers to play college soccer.
“I love it here and definitely made the right choice,” Ryan said. “My Dad coached, I would have just missed basketball too much – I love the gym.”
After the Mustangs whittled the lead to nine at the half, the Wildcats eased Mollari’s comfort level with a better defensive effort and enough offense in the third quarter to head to the fourth with a 63-47 advantage after limiting the Mustangs to only 11 points in the stanza.
“We did what I asked them to do coming out of the half,” Mollari said. “Like I said, I like where we’re at in the moment, but we’ve got work to do.”
In the men’s game, Wyane State led by double-digits in the first half and by five with under five minutes left in the game.
The Mustangs came back to tie the score at 50-50 , but Jordan Janssen, who finished with a game-high 25 points for WSC put the Wildcats back up 52-50 with a shot in the paint.
“We don’t really have anyone on our team that can go out and create a shot – Jordan is probably the closest we have for that,” Wayne State coach Jeff Kaminsky said. “We have to earn our shots through our offense and set plays – it’s not a terrible thing it is just the way it is.”
SMSU hit a three with 2:29 left on the clock to go up 53-52 before another Janssen shot inside gave WSC its last lead of the contest.
The Mustangs sealed the win with a 9-5 run in the final two minutes of the game.
“This league and this game is a cruel, cruel thing,” Kaminsky said. “We played hard and pretty well, they just played better down the stretch when we should have been finishing.”
WOMEN’S GAME
SMSU 17 19 11 15 – 62
WSC 28 17 18 16 – 79
SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA STATE UNIVERSITY (1-7, 6-7): Erin Baxter 1 0-0 2; Abuk Akoi 7 1-1 15; Meleah Reinhart 5 5-9 15; Sadie Stelter 4 1-2 11; Jenna Borchers 2 2-2 6; Sara Teske 1 0-0 2; Sam Wall 0 2-2 2; Madison Gehloff 1 3-4 5; Mateya Hutton 0 2-2 2; Olivia Drummer 0 2-2 2.
WAYNE STATE COLLEGE (5-3, 10-4): Erin Norling 8 2-2 21; Brittany Bongartz 4 0-0 8; Autumn Mlinar 1 0-0 2; Halley Busse 5 3-3 14; Josey Ryan 5 0-0 12; Kylie Hammer 4 4-4 13; Lauren Zacharias 3 0-0 7; Selena Shady 0 2-2 2.
MEN’S GAME
SMSU 33 29 – 62
WSC 32 27 – 59
SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA STATE UNIVERSITY (2-6, 5-9): Weston Baker Magrath 1 1-2 3; Andy Stafford 5 0-2 13; Brian Dayman 0 4-4 4; Cliff McCray 4 0-0 9; Kenny Byers 8 6-7 24; Braedan Hanson 2 0-0 5; Jake Phipps 2 0-1 4.
WAYNE STATE COLLEGE (2-6, 5-12): Ben Dentlinger 1 1-2 3; Jordan Janssen 8 9-12 25; Nick Ferrarini 2 1-2 6; Al’Tavius Jackson 2 0-0 4; Nate Mohr 4 0-0 10; Henry Penner 2 0-0 5; Obi Patrick 0 2-2 2; Tramarcus Levi 2 0-0 4.