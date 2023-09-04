WAYNE — The Wayne State men's cross country team was picked to finish ninth in the Northern Sun Conference according to the coaches in the league. The Wildcat women were selected 12th in the coaches' preseason poll.
WSC coach Marlon Brink starts his 24th season at the wheel for the Wildcat programs, and he is looking for a higher finish from both teams, despite replacing talent from last year's runners.
"The teams are a little different in what's coming back and what's still here from last year," Brink said. "But I think both teams have the potential to move up in the standings compared to a year ago."
The Wayne State men will have a smaller roster than usual, with nine runners competing, but the coach likes the quality of those nine athletes.
"I think the guys have worked hard over the summer and look pretty good coming into the fall," Brink said. "They all seem to be running better than last year, which is what you want to see in coaching."
Titus Tiptoo was tabbed a "solid No. 2 runner" by Brink last season as he was the top Wildcat finisher in three of WSC’s six meets.
He looks to be the main guy this fall.
"He has some really solid national experience from before he came here," Brink said. "He has the ability to place high in every meet."
Tiptoo is a senior and is joined by fellow seniors Gabe Peitz and Abe Schroeder.
Peitz, a Wakefield High School graduate four years ago, runs cross country to prepare himself for the other two seasons he competes in at Wayne State, indoor track and outdoor track.
"I'm really more of an 800 runner, not long distance," Peitz said. "I like cross country because it keeps me in shape and around my teammates, but I really like track.”
Peitz also was a pretty good football player back in the fall in his days as a Trojan but made the switch when he went to college to enhance his career on the track.
"Gabe is a great kid and a great teammate," Brink said. "He has worked very hard in his years here. He's the kind of athletes we recruit here at Wayne State."
Two juniors, a sophomore and three freshmen complete the Wildcat roster.
Brandon Mitzel and Andrew Wylie are the juniors. Mitzel arrived from West Point-Beemer High School three years ago and gained a lot of varsity experience last season.
The sophomore is Quentin Dreyer, who came from Des Moines Area Community College.
The three freshmen are Brady Franzen, Wesley Jacobs and Carter Roth.
"Everybody should get a lot of varsity experience this year," Brink said. "I really feel both teams are ahead of where they were last year, but time will tell."
THE WOMEN return 11 runners from last season and have 15 on their roster with three freshmen making up this year's recruits along with a transfer from Garden City Community College.
One of the top returning athletes will be Kelsey Larsen, a senior from Walthill and Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur Northeast.
"We return a lot of experience this year," Brink said. "I think we have the potential to be better than what the coaches think, but we have to go out there and prove it."
The experience comes with the fact there are five seniors and a couple of juniors in the mix, and many of them have experience on the varsity level.
Kylie Pachta, Faith Polacek, Brooke Solomon and Allison Stineman are the additional seniors.
Stineman is a graduate of Lutheran High Northeast, and Solomon comes from a solid running program at Yankton High School in South Dakota.
Lindsey Stuckey from York is one of the juniors along with the transfer, Taylor Thorp from Falcon, Colorado, and Garden City Community College.
Four sophomores — Maelee Beacom, Sydney Escritt, Madeline Kunz and Ava McGown — will compete. Beacom is from Hooper and Logan View High School.
The three freshmen are all from Omaha — Megan Cunningham, Callie Kirchner and Kendall Stone.
Both teams will open the season at the Augustana Twilight meet in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, on Friday, Sept. 1.
The lone home meet for the Wildcats is set for Friday, Sept. 22 in the Wildcat Classic.
The NSIC championships will be in Bismarck, North Dakota, on Saturday, Oct. 21.