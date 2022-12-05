WAYNE - The Wayne State men and women's basketball teams had a successful Saturday afternoon and evening, turning back Southwest Minnesota State University back-to-back to open a conference slate at home, with the men taking an 83-62 win and the women coming away with a 72-62 win to improve to 7-2 and 6-1 respectively.
"The core of our players have been here three or four years," Wayne State men's sophomore, Justin Eagins said, a Chicago native. "I felt like we under achieved last year, we don't want that to happen again."
The Wildcats did just that in the 21-point win over the Mustangs.
"We have a good mix of players here this year," Wayne State coach Jeff Kaminsky said. "We've got some guys who have been around a while and we have some new guys-we're figuring things out."
Kaminsky started his seventh year on the Wildcat sideline and is looking to combine the new with the old for a successful season.
"I like what we have," Kaminsky said. "We have got experience and new guys - I just like where we're at right now."
The Wildcats sprinted to an early lead and never trailed in the game, but the Mustangs made it more than interesting in the second half.
"Give them (SMSU) credit, they never gave up and kept coming at us," he said. "We kept after it and stayed in front, this is what this conference is - you need to play your best every night or you're not going to come out on top."
After the Mustangs got back in the game in the second half, Nate Mohr hit a three, one of his five on the evening, then splashed another a little over a minute later to put the Wildcats up by a dozen with 7:30 left in the contest.
A Jay Saunders steal and lay up with 6:25 left made it 69-55, and a Jordan Janssen shot inside from an Eagins assist made it 71-55.
Janssen recorded his 1,000th rebound in the game, the first Wildcat men's player to ever hit that plateau.
"I'm glad he came back to play again this season," Kaminsky said. "And I'm glad he's on our side."
The Wildcats closed it out from there and came away with the 83-62 final.
Janssen and Justin Eagin led Wayne State with 16 points each, Mohr added 15, Jay Saunders contributed 13 and Cody McCullough registered his second straight double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds.
On the women's side, Wayne State improved to 6-1 with the 10-point win over the Mustangs.
"Our defense is really playing well," Wayne State coach Brent Pollari said. "We are getting to where we want to be with our talent and this team."
Where he wants to be is to be more versatile with his players and making hay with his players that can play all over the court.
"We wanted to get more athletic, longer and more versatile with our players all the way around," Pollari said. "I like where we are at this moment, but it's a long season and this is a great conference - we need to keep moving forward."
The Wildcats trailed early by as many as seven points in the first quarter but went on a 10-0 run to end the opening 10 minutes to lead 19-15 at the first rest stop.
By the intermission, Wayne State was up 43-26 and led by as many as 21 just over halfway through the third quarter.
"We're getting more people involved in the game," Pollari said. "That's what we want to do, play faster and put pressure on the other team - we're getting there."
Kassidy Pingel led the way with 18 points on the afternoon, Lauren Zacharias tossed in 13 and also grabbed 10 rebounds for a double-double.
Both teams hit the road for NSIC games this week with a trip to Concordia-St. Paul on Dec. 9 and a datge with Minnesota State-Mankaton on Dec. 10.
Wayne State men defeat Southwest Minnesota 83-62.
SMSU 30 32 - 62
WSC 44 39 - 83
SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA STATE (4-3, 1-2): Anthony Costello 1-4, 0-0 2; Jake Phipps 4-8, 1-2 15; Cliff McCray 5-12, 0-0 13; Dunwa Omot 5-7, 2-3 12; Sam Schwartz 0-2, 0-0, 0; Majok Majouk 2-6, 0-0 5; Jakob Braaten 5-8, 1-2 11; Mason Lund 3-5, 0-0 8; Jake Layman 1-1, 0-0 2.
WAYNE STATE COLLEGE (7-2, 2-1): Jordan Jannsen 8-12, 0-2 16; Cody McCullough 3-4, 4-5 10; Jay Saunders 5-8, 2-2 13; Nate Mohr 5-12, 0-0 15; Justin Eagins 6-11, 0-0 16; Nick Ferrarini 3-5, 0-0 8; David Harmon 2-4, 1-1 5; Ryan Blum 0-1, 0-0 0.
Wayne State women defeat Southwest Minnesota State 72-62
SMSU 15 11 18 18 - 62
WSC 19 24 20 9 - 72
SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA STATE (5-3, 2-1): Bri Stoltzman 5-10, 0-2 11; Hannah Parsley 4-9, 6-8 15; Madison Gehloff 0-3, 2-2 2; Jenna Borchers 2-5, 0-0 5; Sam Wall 2-7, 4-4 9; Peyton Blandin 5-11, 0-0 12; Kenzie Jones 0-3, 3-4 3; Audrey Swanson 2-2 1-2 5.
WAYNE STATE COLLEGE (6-1, 2-1): Avery Kallman 1-2, 0-0 2; Maya Fitzpatrick 2-7, 0-0 4; Logan Hughes 2-6; 1-1 5; Ashley Gustavson 1-3 0-0 3; Annie Guentzel 4-7, 0-0 9; Abby Kopecky 1-7, 0-2 2; Lauren Zacharias 4-12, 2-4 13; Delaney Clark 2-5, 0-0 5; Kassidy Pingel 5-8, 8-10 18; Rachel Dahlen 3-5, 1-2 7; Kylah Vandonkersgoed 1-2 0-0 2; Brigid Boyle 1-1 0-0 2.