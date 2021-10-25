WAYNE — Wayne State College welcomed 30 teams from the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference on Saturday at the Wayne Country Club and the campus of Wayne State.
Augustana University had the first six spots in the men's race, and all seven runners placed in the top 10 to easily outdistance the University of Mary 15-83.
The Wildcat men finished 11th with a team total of 303 over the 8,000-meter course around the back-nine of Wayne Country Club and just north of Rice Auditorium on campus.
In the women's race, the Vikings again took the conference championship with all seven runners in the top 15 led by runner-up PJ English and third-place finisher Megan Means, who is a Norfolk High graduate.
Augustana also had runners in fourth, fifth and sixth, ninth and 12th to post a top-five-runner scoring of 20.
Once again, the University of Mary was the team runner-up with 84 points, and Wayne State finished 12th in the 16-team field with 329 points.
"We finished exactly where we did as teams when we hosted this meet two years ago and we were shooting for the top 10 for both teams so we were a little disappointed," Wayne State coach Marlon Brink said. "However we had five of our top seven runners on the men's side running their first NSIC Championship and four of our top seven women's runners competing in their first NSIC Championship, so I think some of that inexperience may have hurt us a little bit."
According to Brink, the competition at the conference meet rivals the competition the Wildcat teams will face down the road at the NCAA Division II regional meet and the national meet, and first-time participants may be a bit overwhelmed.
"The NSIC is such a tough conference that you can't normally expect to make the transition from high school and immediately make an impact," Brink said. "This experience will definitely help us in the future."
The running of the meet was another item on Brink's plate as well with more than 75 volunteers helping stage the competition for more than 200 runners.
"I thought the meet went very well," Brink said. "Everything ran smoothly, the course. the timing system, and even the weather ended up pretty ideal for the runners."
"We have a great course to run on at Wayne Country Club," he said. "Although most will agree it is more challenging than initially meets the eye."
Wildcat senior Allie Rosener, a former standout at Hartington-Newcastle High School, ran in her last NSIC Championship and was extremely excited it was on her home turf.
Overcoming injuries the past couple of seasons and dealing with plantar fasciitis this season, which has limited her to just two days of running weekly, she has posted personal bests in each meet this year, including the conference meet.
"It's very helpful to know the course and where to push yourself," Rosener said. "It's great to run one last time in front of friends and family — you are just more comfortable."
Rosener was the top Wildcat women's runner, posting a time of 24 minutes, 21 seconds over the 6,000-meter women's course. That time was good for 60th place overall.
Other area runners included Andrea Torres from Wayne High School (82); Alison Stineman from Lutheran High Northeast (84); Kelsey Larsen from Bancroft-Rosalie-Lyons-Decatur Northeast (102) and Marin Jetensky from Tekamah-Herman High School.
Brock Hegarty was the top Wildcat runner in the men's race, finishing in 27:27 over the 8,000 meters, which was good enough for 55th place.
Other area runners competing were Brandon Mundorf from Keya Paha High School in Springview (70); Brandon Mitzel from West Point-Beemer High School (95) and Gabe Peitz from Wakefield High School (111).
"Hosting is always a bit of a challenge because you are trying to make sure everything goes smoothly for everyone — not just your own team — and then trying to coach on top of that," Brink said. "When it all works smoothly, it's very satisfying."
Next up for both teams will be the NCAA Central Regional at Joplin, Missouri, on Saturday, Nov. 6.
MEN'S TEAM RESULTS
1. Augustana 15; 2. University of Mary 83; 3. University of Sioux Falls 105; 4. Minnesota-Duluth 113; 5. Minnesota State 122; 11. Wayne State College 303.
INDIVIDUAL TOP 10
1. Austin Miller (AUG) 24:48.65; 2. Ryan Hartman (AUG) 25:01.08; 3. Henry Klitzke (AUG) 25:03.32; 4. Kray Person (AUG) 25:05.19; 5. Colten Brand (AUG) 25:08.29; 6. Evan Johnson (AUG) 25:10.57; 7.Josh Jarpey (WSU) 25:17.00; 8. Matthew Tritna (M-D) 25:24.35; 9. Matt Steiger (AUG) 25:26.20; 10. Jacob Jensen (MSU) 25:28.51.
WOMEN'S TEAM RESULTS
1. Augustana 20; 2. University of Mary 84; 3. Minnesota-Duluth 86; 4. Minnesota State 99; 5. Winona State 104; 12. Wayne State 329.
INDIVIDUAL TOP 10
1. Lindsay Cunningham (WSU) 21:21.42; 2. PJ English (AUG) 21:40.98; 3. Megan Means (AUG) 21:42.06; 4. Nicolette Schmidt (AUG) 21:50.16; 5. Rebekah Rairdon (AUG) 22:01.10; Rachel Rairdon (AUG) 22:01.11; 7. Alyssa Becker (UM) 22:01.81; 8. Julia Nielsen (UMD) 22:08.23; 9. Haylee Waterfall (AUG) 22:09.48; 10. McKenna Taylor (WSU) 22:18.43.