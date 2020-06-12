WSC has no plans of making sports cuts

WAYNE — While many colleges across the nation have decided to cut certain sports as a result of financial hits from the COVID-19 outbreak, Wayne State College is not among the institutions doing so.
According to Mike Powicki, the athletic director at Wayne State, school administration and the athletic department have been in constant discussion throughout the summer on contingency plans regarding potential financial repercussions of COVID-19, but the school has no current plans to eliminate any sports programs or cut staffing.
“We’re not projecting to have to cut staff or sports at this time because we are in a pretty good position financially,” Powicki said. “We can’t project what will happen (with the virus) in the future, but we have a healthy institution, and a healthy institution leads to healthy units within.”
Powicki said that despite the spring sports cancellations issued by the NCAA, the college and its athletic department are in an ideal financial situation in part because the spring sports at WSC (softball, baseball, outdoor track and field and beach volleyball) don’t generate much revenue. WSC also canceled bus trips and hotel stays, which saved the school money. Powicki expressed his regret, however, for student-athletes and coaches who saw their seasons cut short.
“It’s upsetting that our student-athletes didn’t get the full-season experience,” Powicki said. “It’s been a learning curve for all of us, but everyone has managed the situation really well.”
Powicki also said Wayne State has seen enrollment increases over the past few years, which helps provide the school with budgetary flexibility. Enrollment projections also are looking “solid” for the 2020-21 academic year, he said.
While WSC didn’t take a financial hit from the spring sports cancellations, the fall sports season holds more significant financial implications.
Currently, it’s anticipated across the country that fall sports will take place and fans will be in stadiums and arenas in some capacity. Powicki is optimistic that will remain the case once the fall sports season begins because of the increasing reopenings of cities and states across the county. The ever-changing dynamic of the coronavirus, however, means that’s not a sure thing, and the belief nationwide, according to Powicki, is that it would be difficult to have sports if students aren’t on campus again for the fall semester.
This wouldn’t be ideal for any institution, but Powicki said school administrators and athletic directors across the NCAA have been informed that there’s a possibility that student-athletes could remain on campus to compete in sports in the event that institutions are forced to conduct remote learning only again in the fall.
Football and volleyball are the two biggest money grabbers for Wayne State athletics, as the two sports draw the biggest attendance numbers of any sports at the school and also draw significant donations. Powicki said WSC is prepared for the possibility that only a limited number of fans could be allowed at sporting events in the fall, but the possibility of no fan access at all at games would bring a financial hit because of the loss of gate revenue and revenue generated from Cat Club members.
Powicki said he is confident that Wayne State athletics will sustain financial flexibility even if the worst-case scenarios play out over the next few months, and he is pleased with where the athletic department stands in its ability to sustain each of its programs.
“Wayne State is really blessed that we have a president (Dr. Marysz Rames) who values and understands the marketability that athletics provide a college institution,” Powicki said. “Dr. Rames has been excellent in providing the athletic department resources, and that’s helped put us in the position we’re in.”
The Division II Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC), of which Wayne State is a member, is altering fall sports schedules and has already eliminated the nonconference schedules for both volleyball and women’s soccer. The conference also released renewed football schedules for the 2020 season, cutting the season from 11 games to 10. Powicki was a member of the subcommittee that determined how the NSIC football schedule would look.
Initially, the first Wayne State football game in 2020 was scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 3, against U-Mary, but the NSIC moved back its first week of games to provide programs with the necessary time needed to prepare for the season. The U-Mary game was moved to the final game of the season on Nov. 14, and MSU-Moorhead, WSC’s original opponent on that date, was removed from Wayne State’s 2020 schedule.
Powicki said current guidelines in place call for programs to limit weight rooms to 25 people at one time or 50% capacity. This allows Wayne State to permit 24 individuals in its weight room at once, but the school has been cautious, limiting that number to just 12 as well as providing training staff with personal protective equipment. Powicki said the school is planning to increase that number in the coming weeks as more student-athletes make their way to campus.
Weightlifting equipment also is being cleaned before and after use, and staff and players are undergoing constant screening. The weight room also is closed for a few hours during the middle of the day for deep cleaning between training sessions.
Powicki said the remainder of the summer would consist of planning and preparation for the fall sports season, and the health and safety of student-athletes, coaches and fans will always factor into the college’s decision-making.
“We’re fully planning to have fall sports, and we’re optimistic about what’s to come,” Powicki said.