Do you have any really boring friends? The answer, I hope, is no. But the proof likely says otherwise.
I’m talking about verifiable, written proof — in the form of a thank-you note.
I imagine that you, like me and all of the friends to whom I’ve spoken about the issue, have received more than one thank-you note that is completely devoid of character and personality. One of those one-line “beauties” that merely says, “Thank you for the ________.”
Dull. Mundane. In other words, boring.
Since we only give gifts to people who are our friends and since a person’s written words reflect that person, the receipt of such thank-you notes can draw only one conclusion: We do, in fact, have boring friends.
Is this actually a fair conclusion? Probably not. I recognize that not even the most interesting people always write charming thank-you notes. It’s like public speaking. When speaking individually to our friends, we might be animated, tell jokes, laugh, say captivating things — but get up in front of an audience, and we suddenly freeze.
That’s what happens to some people when they look at that blank thank-you card and have to fill out a whole 17.5 square inches. (And that’s being kind and only expecting a gift recipient to write on one side of the bottom half of the card.)
But writing a decent thank-you note is not rocket science.
Aren’t you grateful that someone bothered to think of you? Don’t you feel pleased that someone put some thought into getting you something to celebrate a special occasion? If yes, then say so.
Is there something humorous you can add about the gift? If you received bedding, you could make a joke about studying so hard that you might not have time to sleep — but that you love the bedding anyway. If you received a desk set, you could make a joke that you hope you’re not tied to your desk by schoolwork — but that if you are, you will enjoy the time there due to your new desk set.
Do you value this person’s friendship? Will the gift make you think of this person every time you look at it? If yes, then say so.
I had an aunt who wrote the best thank-you notes ever. One time, I sent Aunt Nancy a tin of homemade cinnamon popcorn for Christmas. How many different things can you think of to say about popcorn? Not many, right? But Aunt Nancy found a lot of things to say. She waxed prolific about the popcorn and made me feel that my gift was more special than any high-dollar gifts she received.
As the new school year begins, you might be receiving thank-you notes from procrastinating graduated seniors whose parents told them that unless they wrote thank-you notes for the high school graduation gifts that they received three months ago, they would not be allowed to go off to college.
And when you get those notes, you might be left wondering how your friend pool became so full of boring people.
So many niceties have become passé in today’s world. For example, opening doors for women is often seen as insulting instead of gallant. But I don’t think that a well-written note of appreciation will ever become old-fashioned. I hope not anyway.
I know, I know. I should be thankful that I get thank-you notes at all. But don’t you think that our standards are pretty low when we, the gift givers, must be thankful just to receive a thank-you note — even if it’s clear that no time and thought were involved?
